Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) Information OBICOIN, the world's first utility real estate token by OBI Labs, is set to revolutionize the market with its launch on an innovative exchange. This token caps at 1 billion, making it a deflationary asset in the vast trillion-dollar real estate industry, attracting investors with its scarcity. The OBI ecosystem fosters a mutually beneficial environment for all stakeholders. Property owners enjoy zero commission fees, widening profit margins. Buyers have access to a more extensive property selection, and OBI Operators can tap into various income streams. This symbiotic setup democratizes real estate, empowering the community and enhancing user experience. OBICOIN stands as a key innovator in the sector, redefining property transactions and ownership, aligning with the contemporary needs of a dynamic real estate world. Official Website: www.obirealestate.com Whitepaper: https://obirealestate.com/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0x76131b6D0ec94057e6dC6352adDa76B8165E08ab Buy OBICOIN Now!

Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 11.88M $ 11.88M $ 11.88M All-Time High: $ 0.1 $ 0.1 $ 0.1 All-Time Low: $ 0.008366536663117779 $ 0.008366536663117779 $ 0.008366536663117779 Current Price: $ 0.01188 $ 0.01188 $ 0.01188 Learn more about Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) price

Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of OBICOIN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many OBICOIN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand OBICOIN's tokenomics, explore OBICOIN token's live price!

How to Buy OBICOIN Interested in adding Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy OBICOIN, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy OBICOIN on MEXC now!

Obi Real Estate (OBICOIN) Price History Analysing the price history of OBICOIN helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore OBICOIN Price History now!

OBICOIN Price Prediction Want to know where OBICOIN might be heading? Our OBICOIN price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See OBICOIN token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!