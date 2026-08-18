o1.exchange (O) Technical Analysis Today The o1.exchange Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into O's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about o1.exchange's analysis below. Sign Up

o1.exchange (O) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.4519 -- -0.36% -20.78% +502.53%

O1.exchange Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of O1.exchange across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Buy Sell 4 Neutral 5 Buy 17 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 2 Neutral 2 Buy 10 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 2 Neutral 3 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.4523 0.4523 R2 0.4523 0.4522 R1 0.4522 0.4522 PP 0.4522 0.4522 S1 0.4521 0.4521 S2 0.4521 0.4521 S3 0.452 0.4521

O1.exchange Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.19M $1.64 M $1.83 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.03M 3-Day Active Buys $0.61 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.64 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.75 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.75 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. O1.exchange Capital Flow Net Inflow OUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.45 2026-08-17 $0.10 M 0.49 2026-08-16 $0.01 M 0.45 2026-08-15 $0.01 M 0.46 2026-08-14 $0.01 M 0.44 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade o1.exchange (O) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live o1.exchange price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume O / USDT $0.4519 $0.4519 $0.4519 -7.13% 185.67K (USDT) Trade