Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on O1.exchange, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on O1.exchange, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About O

O Price Info

What is O

O Whitepaper

O Official Website

O Tokenomics

O Price Forecast

O History

O Buying Guide

O-to-Fiat Currency Converter

O Spot

O USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

o1.exchange (O) Technical Analysis Today

o1.exchange (O) Technical Analysis Today

The o1.exchange Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into O's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about o1.exchange's analysis below.

o1.exchange (O) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.4519---0.36%-20.78%+502.53%
Know more about o1.exchange Price

O1.exchange Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of O1.exchange across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Buy
Sell 4
Neutral 5
Buy 17
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 2Neutral 2Buy 10
Technical Indicators:BuySell 2Neutral 3Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.4523
0.4523
R2
0.4523
0.4522
R1
0.4522
0.4522
PP
0.4522
0.4522
S1
0.4521
0.4521
S2
0.4521
0.4521
S3
0.452
0.4521

O1.exchange Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.19M
$1.64 M
$1.83 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.03M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.61 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.64 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.75 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.75 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

O1.exchange Capital Flow

Net InflowOUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.45
2026-08-17$0.10 M0.49
2026-08-16$0.01 M0.45
2026-08-15$0.01 M0.46
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.44

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about o1.exchange

Trade o1.exchange (O) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live o1.exchange price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
O/USDT
$0.4519
$0.4519$0.4519
-7.13%
185.67K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

O-to-USD Calculator

Amount

O
O
USD
USD

1 O = 0.4519 USD