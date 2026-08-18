NEXST Price Today

The live NEXST (NXT) price today is ￡ 0.0937, with a 2.32% change over the past 24 hours. The current NXT to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.0937 per NXT.

NEXST currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NXT. During the last 24 hours, NXT traded between ￡ 0.09349 (low) and ￡ 0.10124 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NXT moved -1.12% in the last hour and +1.17% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 170.92K.

NEXST (NXT) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 170.92K￡ 170.92K ￡ 170.92K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 56.22M￡ 56.22M ￡ 56.22M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 600,000,000 600,000,000 600,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of NEXST is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 170.92K. The circulating supply of NXT is --, with a total supply of 600000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 56.22M.