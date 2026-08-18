NEXPACE (NXPC) Technical Analysis Today The NEXPACE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NXPC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about NEXPACE's analysis below. Sign Up

NEXPACE (NXPC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.2074 -- -8.56% -16.24% -34.72%

NEXPACE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of NEXPACE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 4 Buy 14 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 5 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.2071 0.207 R2 0.207 0.2069 R1 0.2069 0.2069 PP 0.2068 0.2068 S1 0.2067 0.2067 S2 0.2066 0.2067 S3 0.2065 0.2066

NEXPACE Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.46M $5.53 M $6.00 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.16 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.17 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.41 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.41 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. NEXPACE Capital Flow Net Inflow NXPCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.03 M 0.21 2026-08-17 $0.10 M 0.21 2026-08-16 $0.33 M 0.19 2026-08-15 $0.11 M 0.19 2026-08-14 -$0.12 M 0.18 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade NEXPACE (NXPC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live NEXPACE price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NXPC / USDT $0.2074 $0.2074 $0.2074 +0.33% 321.71K (USDT) Trade