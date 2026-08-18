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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on NEXPACE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on NEXPACE, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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NEXPACE (NXPC) Technical Analysis Today

NEXPACE (NXPC) Technical Analysis Today

The NEXPACE Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NXPC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about NEXPACE's analysis below.

NEXPACE (NXPC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.2074---8.56%-16.24%-34.72%
Know more about NEXPACE Price

NEXPACE Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of NEXPACE across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 4
Buy 14
Moving Averages:NeutralSell 5Neutral 2Buy 7
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2071
0.207
R2
0.207
0.2069
R1
0.2069
0.2069
PP
0.2068
0.2068
S1
0.2067
0.2067
S2
0.2066
0.2067
S3
0.2065
0.2066

NEXPACE Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.46M
$5.53 M
$6.00 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.41 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.41 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

NEXPACE Capital Flow

Net InflowNXPCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.03 M0.21
2026-08-17$0.10 M0.21
2026-08-16$0.33 M0.19
2026-08-15$0.11 M0.19
2026-08-14-$0.12 M0.18

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about NEXPACE

Trade NEXPACE (NXPC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live NEXPACE price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NXPC/USDT
$0.2074
$0.2074$0.2074
+0.33%
321.71K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NXPC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NXPC
NXPC
USD
USD

1 NXPC = 0.2074 USD