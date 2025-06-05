MEXC IgniteX Partners with Superteam to Launch Revolutionary “IgniteX Solana Talent Lab” at Solana Summit APAC
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
NEXPACE Price(NXPC)
The current price of NEXPACE (NXPC) today is 1.2527 USD with a current market cap of $ 219.74M USD. NXPC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key NEXPACE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.26M USD
- NEXPACE price change within the day is -1.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 175.41M USD
Get real-time price updates of the NXPC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NXPC price information.
Track the price changes of NEXPACE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.022478
|-1.76%
|30 Days
|$ +1.1527
|+1,152.70%
|60 Days
|$ +1.1527
|+1,152.70%
|90 Days
|$ +1.1527
|+1,152.70%
Today, NXPC recorded a change of $ -0.022478 (-1.76%), reflecting its latest market activity.NEXPACE 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +1.1527 (+1,152.70%), showing the token's short-term performance.NEXPACE 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, NXPC saw a change of $ +1.1527 (+1,152.70%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.NEXPACE 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +1.1527 (+1,152.70%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of NEXPACE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.51%
-1.76%
-25.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
NXPC is the foundational token of the MapleStory Universe ecosystem, designed to capture and represent the value of both in-game activity and broader ecosystem growth. It serves multiple roles: as a utility token used for transaction fees within the Layer 1 network, as a medium of exchange for acquiring NFT item baskets, and as a reserve asset for NESO—the game currency pegged to NXPC. Players convert NXPC to NESO for item upgrades, while creators receive NXPC as incentives for generating value, following a transparent, halving-based distribution model.
NEXPACE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEXPACE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check NXPC staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NEXPACE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NEXPACE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEXPACE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NXPC? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEXPACE price prediction page.
Tracing NXPC's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NXPC's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEXPACE price history page.
Looking for how to buy NEXPACE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NEXPACE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 NXPC to VND
₫32,964.8005
|1 NXPC to AUD
A$1.916631
|1 NXPC to GBP
￡0.914471
|1 NXPC to EUR
€1.089849
|1 NXPC to USD
$1.2527
|1 NXPC to MYR
RM5.286394
|1 NXPC to TRY
₺49.193529
|1 NXPC to JPY
¥179.925301
|1 NXPC to RUB
₽96.758548
|1 NXPC to INR
₹107.531768
|1 NXPC to IDR
Rp20,204.835881
|1 NXPC to KRW
₩1,697.421027
|1 NXPC to PHP
₱69.725282
|1 NXPC to EGP
￡E.62.209082
|1 NXPC to BRL
R$6.990066
|1 NXPC to CAD
C$1.703672
|1 NXPC to BDT
৳153.117521
|1 NXPC to NGN
₦1,963.469453
|1 NXPC to UAH
₴51.911888
|1 NXPC to VES
Bs121.5119
|1 NXPC to PKR
Rs353.361616
|1 NXPC to KZT
₸639.12754
|1 NXPC to THB
฿40.888128
|1 NXPC to TWD
NT$37.505838
|1 NXPC to AED
د.إ4.597409
|1 NXPC to CHF
Fr1.027214
|1 NXPC to HKD
HK$9.821168
|1 NXPC to MAD
.د.م11.462205
|1 NXPC to MXN
$24.001732
For a more in-depth understanding of NEXPACE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
MEXC IgniteX announced its strategic partnership with Superteam, the premier talent collective driving growth across the Solana ecosystem.
This comprehensive guide explores Lagrange’s groundbreaking approach to decentralized proof generation, its native $LA token, and how this innovative infrastructure is reshaping everything from rollup scalability to verifiable AI. Whether you’re a developer seeking efficient ZK solutions, an investor interested in infrastructure tokens, or simply curious about the future of cryptographic verification, this article provides essential insights into Lagrange’s role in building tomorrow’s verifiable internet.
While foreign banks still restrict access, and legacy systems crumble, MEXC offers an alternative ecosystem—borderless, secure, and censorship-resistant.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee