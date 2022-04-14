Nodewaves (NWS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nodewaves (NWS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nodewaves (NWS) Information Nodewaves Nodes are the individual computers spread across the globe that support the Nodewaves Ecosystem. When you purchase a Node license, you can download and run a node on your personal Mac or Windows computer which will open up opportunities to receive rewards, exclusive NFTs, and will help the Nodewaves Ecosystem grow. Official Website: https://nodewaves.com/ Block Explorer: https://polygonscan.com/token/0x13646e0e2d768d31b75d1a1e375e3e17f18567f2 Buy NWS Now!

Nodewaves (NWS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nodewaves (NWS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 10.00B $ 10.00B $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 13.00M $ 13.00M $ 13.00M All-Time High: $ 0.004719 $ 0.004719 $ 0.004719 All-Time Low: $ 0.000289416887258501 $ 0.000289416887258501 $ 0.000289416887258501 Current Price: $ 0.0013 $ 0.0013 $ 0.0013 Learn more about Nodewaves (NWS) price

Nodewaves (NWS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nodewaves (NWS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NWS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NWS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NWS's tokenomics, explore NWS token's live price!

How to Buy NWS Interested in adding Nodewaves (NWS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NWS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading.

Nodewaves (NWS) Price History Analysing the price history of NWS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NWS Price History now!

NWS Price Prediction Want to know where NWS might be heading? Our NWS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NWS token's Price Prediction now!

