Numerico (NWC) Information Numerico is a self-sustaining all-in-one ecosystem that empowers even complete crypto beginners to confidently enter and thrive in the crypto space. Our ecosystem offers solutions like an AI copy trading platform Mercury Trade, Numerico's layer two blockchain solution, a range of unique AI products that will enhance your trading success rate, keep you safe when trading on DEXs and help you build on-chain products even if you have no experience with coding. Additionally, Numerico offers a financial product that allows you to seamlessly spend your ecosystem profits while providing real yields to stakers. Official Website: https://numerico.ai/ Whitepaper: https://numerico.ai/docs/Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://stellar.expert/explorer/public/asset/NWC-GAAPUOQWOZAG3PENRN7FEPYWXVGJBJVBL6EUE2ZHN5TSY7WBXQDO7AY2 Buy NWC Now!

Numerico (NWC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Numerico (NWC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.19M $ 3.19M $ 3.19M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 150.40M $ 150.40M $ 150.40M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.43 $ 0.43 $ 0.43 All-Time Low: $ 0.0162818774419 $ 0.0162818774419 $ 0.0162818774419 Current Price: $ 0.02118 $ 0.02118 $ 0.02118 Learn more about Numerico (NWC) price

Numerico (NWC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Numerico (NWC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NWC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NWC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NWC's tokenomics, explore NWC token's live price!

