The live NVIDIA xStock price today is 205.06 USD. Track real-time NVDAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NVDAX price trend easily at MEXC now.The live NVIDIA xStock price today is 205.06 USD. Track real-time NVDAX to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NVDAX price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About NVDAX

NVDAX Price Info

NVDAX Official Website

NVDAX Tokenomics

NVDAX Price Forecast

NVDAX History

NVDAX Buying Guide

NVDAX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

NVDAX Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

NVIDIA xStock Logo

NVIDIA xStock Price(NVDAX)

1 NVDAX to USD Live Price:

$205.15
$205.15$205.15
-0.90%1D
USD
NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:40:27 (UTC+8)

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 204.84
$ 204.84$ 204.84
24H Low
$ 211.97
$ 211.97$ 211.97
24H High

$ 204.84
$ 204.84$ 204.84

$ 211.97
$ 211.97$ 211.97

$ 211.55444406079573
$ 211.55444406079573$ 211.55444406079573

$ 150.17117069595338
$ 150.17117069595338$ 150.17117069595338

-1.01%

-0.89%

+14.16%

+14.16%

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) real-time price is $ 205.06. Over the past 24 hours, NVDAX traded between a low of $ 204.84 and a high of $ 211.97, showing active market volatility. NVDAX's all-time high price is $ 211.55444406079573, while its all-time low price is $ 150.17117069595338.

In terms of short-term performance, NVDAX has changed by -1.01% over the past hour, -0.89% over 24 hours, and +14.16% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Market Information

No.845

$ 20.52M
$ 20.52M$ 20.52M

$ 88.20K
$ 88.20K$ 88.20K

$ 20.52M
$ 20.52M$ 20.52M

100.05K
100.05K 100.05K

--
----

100,053.82761287
100,053.82761287 100,053.82761287

SOL

The current Market Cap of NVIDIA xStock is $ 20.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 88.20K. The circulating supply of NVDAX is 100.05K, with a total supply of 100053.82761287. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 20.52M.

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Price History USD

Track the price changes of NVIDIA xStock for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -1.8631-0.89%
30 Days$ +22.6+12.38%
60 Days$ +30.82+17.68%
90 Days$ +29.07+16.51%
NVIDIA xStock Price Change Today

Today, NVDAX recorded a change of $ -1.8631 (-0.89%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NVIDIA xStock 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +22.6 (+12.38%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NVIDIA xStock 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NVDAX saw a change of $ +30.82 (+17.68%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NVIDIA xStock 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +29.07 (+16.51%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)?

Check out the NVIDIA xStock Price History page now.

What is NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. NVDAx tracks the price of NVIDIA Corp (the underlying). NVDAx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the stock price of NVIDIA Corp, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

NVIDIA xStock is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NVIDIA xStock investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NVDAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NVIDIA xStock on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NVIDIA xStock buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NVIDIA xStock Price Prediction (USD)

How much will NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for NVIDIA xStock.

Check the NVIDIA xStock price prediction now!

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVDAX token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX)

Looking for how to buy NVIDIA xStock? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NVIDIA xStock on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NVDAX to Local Currencies

1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to VND
5,396,153.9
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to AUD
A$311.6912
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to GBP
153.795
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to EUR
176.3516
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to USD
$205.06
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MYR
RM861.252
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to TRY
8,606.3682
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to JPY
¥31,579.24
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to ARS
ARS$294,626.1068
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to RUB
16,454.0144
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to INR
18,184.7208
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to IDR
Rp3,417,665.2996
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to PHP
12,086.2364
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to EGP
￡E.9,678.832
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BRL
R$1,103.2228
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to CAD
C$285.0334
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BDT
25,070.6356
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to NGN
296,756.6802
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to COP
$801,015.625
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to ZAR
R.3,547.538
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to UAH
8,610.4694
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to TZS
T.Sh.505,073.033
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to VES
Bs44,908.14
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to CLP
$193,166.52
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to PKR
Rs58,040.1824
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to KZT
108,784.33
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to THB
฿6,652.1464
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to TWD
NT$6,299.4432
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to AED
د.إ752.5702
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to CHF
Fr164.048
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to HKD
HK$1,591.2656
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to AMD
֏78,505.1704
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MAD
.د.م1,898.8556
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MXN
$3,799.7618
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to SAR
ريال768.975
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to ETB
Br31,532.0762
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to KES
KSh26,495.8026
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to JOD
د.أ145.38754
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to PLN
750.5196
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to RON
лв900.2134
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to SEK
kr1,935.7664
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BGN
лв344.5008
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to HUF
Ft68,834.5408
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to CZK
4,312.4118
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to KWD
د.ك62.74836
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to ILS
666.445
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BOB
Bs1,416.9646
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to AZN
348.602
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to TJS
SM1,886.552
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to GEL
557.7632
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to AOA
Kz187,955.9454
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BHD
.د.ب77.30762
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BMD
$205.06
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to DKK
kr1,320.5864
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to HNL
L5,393.078
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MUR
9,344.5842
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to NAD
$3,547.538
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to NOK
kr2,064.9542
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to NZD
$356.8044
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to PAB
B/.205.06
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to PGK
K863.3026
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to QAR
ر.ق746.4184
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to RSD
дин.20,733.6166
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to UZS
soʻm2,470,601.8414
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to ALL
L17,149.1678
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to ANG
ƒ367.0574
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to AWG
ƒ367.0574
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BBD
$410.12
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BAM
KM344.5008
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BIF
Fr604,721.94
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BND
$264.5274
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BSD
$205.06
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to JMD
$32,787.0434
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to KHR
823,533.2636
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to KMF
Fr86,740.38
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to LAK
4,457,825.9978
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to LKR
රු62,422.3146
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MDL
L3,481.9188
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MGA
Ar919,550.558
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MOP
P1,640.48
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MVR
3,137.418
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MWK
MK356,006.7166
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to MZN
MT13,105.3846
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to NPR
रु29,089.8116
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to PYG
1,454,285.52
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to RWF
Fr297,952.18
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to SBD
$1,687.6438
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to SCR
2,844.1822
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to SRD
$7,923.5184
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to SVC
$1,794.275
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to SZL
L3,547.538
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to TMT
m719.7606
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to TND
د.ت603.28652
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to TTD
$1,388.2562
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to UGX
Sh714,429.04
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to XAF
Fr116,063.96
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to XCD
$553.662
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to XOF
Fr116,063.96
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to XPF
Fr21,121.18
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BWP
P2,747.804
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to BZD
$412.1706
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to CVE
$19,439.688
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to DJF
Fr36,500.68
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to DOP
$13,166.9026
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to DZD
د.ج26,651.6482
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to FJD
$463.4356
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to GNF
Fr1,782,996.7
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to GTQ
Q1,570.7596
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to GYD
$42,925.2098
1 NVIDIA xStock(NVDAX) to ISK
kr25,427.44

NVIDIA xStock Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NVIDIA xStock, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official NVIDIA xStock Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NVIDIA xStock

How much is NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) worth today?
The live NVDAX price in USD is 205.06 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NVDAX to USD price?
The current price of NVDAX to USD is $ 205.06. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of NVIDIA xStock?
The market cap for NVDAX is $ 20.52M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NVDAX?
The circulating supply of NVDAX is 100.05K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NVDAX?
NVDAX achieved an ATH price of 211.55444406079573 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NVDAX?
NVDAX saw an ATL price of 150.17117069595338 USD.
What is the trading volume of NVDAX?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NVDAX is $ 88.20K USD.
Will NVDAX go higher this year?
NVDAX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NVDAX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:40:27 (UTC+8)

NVIDIA xStock (NVDAX) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NVDAX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NVDAX
NVDAX
USD
USD

1 NVDAX = 205.06 USD

Trade NVDAX

NVDAX/USDT
$205.15
$205.15$205.15
-0.92%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,816.72
$108,816.72$108,816.72

-2.41%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,849.73
$3,849.73$3,849.73

-2.58%

PayAI Network Logo

PayAI Network

PAYAI

$0.02323
$0.02323$0.02323

-36.85%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$188.88
$188.88$188.88

-4.00%

ChainOpera AI Logo

ChainOpera AI

COAI

$2.3120
$2.3120$2.3120

-11.68%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,849.73
$3,849.73$3,849.73

-2.58%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$108,816.72
$108,816.72$108,816.72

-2.41%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$188.88
$188.88$188.88

-4.00%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.5176
$2.5176$2.5176

-4.13%

DOGE Logo

DOGE

DOGE

$0.18567
$0.18567$0.18567

-2.84%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Beacon DeFi Logo

Beacon DeFi

BCN

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Nubila Network Logo

Nubila Network

NB

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Tx24 Logo

Tx24

TXT

$0.02106
$0.02106$0.02106

+110.60%

Yellow Umbrella Logo

Yellow Umbrella

YU

$0.0003537
$0.0003537$0.0003537

+465.92%

FYNOR Logo

FYNOR

FYNOR

$0.0037086
$0.0037086$0.0037086

+4,020.66%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

jellyjelly Logo

jellyjelly

JELLYJELLY

$0.137167
$0.137167$0.137167

+46.62%

Deepswap Protocol Logo

Deepswap Protocol

DSP

$0.000000000000000000000130
$0.000000000000000000000130$0.000000000000000000000130

+44.44%

RizzNet Token Logo

RizzNet Token

RZTO

$0.005016
$0.005016$0.005016

+33.47%

Zyphora Logo

Zyphora

ZYPH

$0.000002559
$0.000002559$0.000002559

+36.04%

JUICY Logo

JUICY

JUICY

$0.9041
$0.9041$0.9041

+29.15%