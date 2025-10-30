The live NVIDIA price today is 203.46 USD. Track real-time NVDAON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NVDAON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live NVIDIA price today is 203.46 USD. Track real-time NVDAON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NVDAON price trend easily at MEXC now.

NVIDIA Logo

NVIDIA Price(NVDAON)

1 NVDAON to USD Live Price:

$203.46
$203.46$203.46
-2.00%1D
USD
NVIDIA (NVDAON) Live Price Chart
NVIDIA (NVDAON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 202.93
$ 202.93$ 202.93
24H Low
$ 211.98
$ 211.98$ 211.98
24H High

$ 202.93
$ 202.93$ 202.93

$ 211.98
$ 211.98$ 211.98

$ 211.44010192551124
$ 211.44010192551124$ 211.44010192551124

$ 164.59862286332267
$ 164.59862286332267$ 164.59862286332267

-1.55%

-2.00%

+13.44%

+13.44%

NVIDIA (NVDAON) real-time price is $ 203.46. Over the past 24 hours, NVDAON traded between a low of $ 202.93 and a high of $ 211.98, showing active market volatility. NVDAON's all-time high price is $ 211.44010192551124, while its all-time low price is $ 164.59862286332267.

In terms of short-term performance, NVDAON has changed by -1.55% over the past hour, -2.00% over 24 hours, and +13.44% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

NVIDIA (NVDAON) Market Information

No.1598

$ 3.44M
$ 3.44M$ 3.44M

$ 60.35K
$ 60.35K$ 60.35K

$ 3.44M
$ 3.44M$ 3.44M

16.88K
16.88K 16.88K

16,883.44804618
16,883.44804618 16,883.44804618

ETH

The current Market Cap of NVIDIA is $ 3.44M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.35K. The circulating supply of NVDAON is 16.88K, with a total supply of 16883.44804618. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.44M.

NVIDIA (NVDAON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of NVIDIA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -4.1522-2.00%
30 Days$ +20.22+11.03%
60 Days$ +83.46+69.55%
90 Days$ +83.46+69.55%
NVIDIA Price Change Today

Today, NVDAON recorded a change of $ -4.1522 (-2.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NVIDIA 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +20.22 (+11.03%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NVIDIA 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NVDAON saw a change of $ +83.46 (+69.55%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NVIDIA 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +83.46 (+69.55%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of NVIDIA (NVDAON)?

Check out the NVIDIA Price History page now.

What is NVIDIA (NVDAON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

NVIDIA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NVDAON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about NVIDIA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NVIDIA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NVIDIA Price Prediction (USD)

How much will NVIDIA (NVDAON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your NVIDIA (NVDAON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for NVIDIA.

Check the NVIDIA price prediction now!

NVIDIA (NVDAON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of NVIDIA (NVDAON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NVDAON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy NVIDIA (NVDAON)

Looking for how to buy NVIDIA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NVIDIA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NVDAON to Local Currencies

1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to VND
5,354,049.9
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to AUD
A$309.2592
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to GBP
154.6296
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to EUR
174.9756
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to USD
$203.46
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MYR
RM854.532
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to TRY
8,541.2508
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to JPY
¥31,332.84
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to ARS
ARS$292,327.2588
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to RUB
16,319.5266
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to INR
18,046.902
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to IDR
Rp3,390,998.6436
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to PHP
12,002.1054
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to EGP
￡E.9,607.3812
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BRL
R$1,094.6148
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to CAD
C$282.8094
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BDT
24,875.0196
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to NGN
294,441.2082
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to COP
$791,673.033
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to ZAR
R.3,527.9964
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to UAH
8,543.2854
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to TZS
T.Sh.501,132.153
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to VES
Bs44,557.74
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to CLP
$191,659.32
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to PKR
Rs57,587.3184
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to KZT
107,935.53
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to THB
฿6,608.3808
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to TWD
NT$6,254.3604
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to AED
د.إ746.6982
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to CHF
Fr162.768
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to HKD
HK$1,578.8496
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to AMD
֏77,892.6264
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MAD
.د.م1,884.0396
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MXN
$3,776.2176
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to SAR
ريال762.975
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to ETB
Br31,286.0442
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to KES
KSh26,299.2396
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to JOD
د.أ144.25314
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to PLN
746.6982
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to RON
лв893.1894
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to SEK
kr1,922.697
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BGN
лв341.8128
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to HUF
Ft68,411.3904
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to CZK
4,284.8676
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to KWD
د.ك62.25876
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to ILS
661.245
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BOB
Bs1,405.9086
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to AZN
345.882
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to TJS
SM1,871.832
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to GEL
553.4112
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to AOA
Kz186,489.4014
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BHD
.د.ب76.50096
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BMD
$203.46
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to DKK
kr1,312.317
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to HNL
L5,350.998
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MUR
9,271.6722
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to NAD
$3,519.858
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to NOK
kr2,050.8768
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to NZD
$354.0204
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to PAB
B/.203.46
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to PGK
K856.5666
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to QAR
ر.ق740.5944
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to RSD
дин.20,586.0828
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to UZS
soʻm2,451,324.7374
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to ALL
L17,015.3598
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to ANG
ƒ364.1934
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to AWG
ƒ364.1934
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BBD
$406.92
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BAM
KM341.8128
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BIF
Fr600,003.54
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BND
$262.4634
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BSD
$203.46
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to JMD
$32,531.2194
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to KHR
817,107.5676
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to KMF
Fr86,063.58
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to LAK
4,423,043.3898
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to LKR
රු61,935.2586
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MDL
L3,434.4048
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MGA
Ar912,375.678
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MOP
P1,627.68
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MVR
3,112.938
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MWK
MK353,228.9406
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to MZN
MT13,003.1286
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to NPR
रु28,862.8356
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to PYG
1,442,938.32
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to RWF
Fr295,627.38
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to SBD
$1,674.4758
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to SCR
2,815.8864
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to SRD
$7,861.6944
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to SVC
$1,780.275
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to SZL
L3,519.858
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to TMT
m714.1446
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to TND
د.ت598.57932
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to TTD
$1,377.4242
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to UGX
Sh708,854.64
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to XAF
Fr115,361.82
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to XCD
$549.342
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to XOF
Fr115,361.82
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to XPF
Fr20,956.38
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BWP
P2,726.364
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to BZD
$408.9546
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to CVE
$19,288.008
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to DJF
Fr36,215.88
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to DOP
$13,064.1666
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to DZD
د.ج26,443.6962
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to FJD
$461.8542
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to GNF
Fr1,769,084.7
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to GTQ
Q1,558.5036
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to GYD
$42,590.2818
1 NVIDIA(NVDAON) to ISK
kr25,229.04

NVIDIA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NVIDIA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official NVIDIA Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NVIDIA

How much is NVIDIA (NVDAON) worth today?
The live NVDAON price in USD is 203.46 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NVDAON to USD price?
The current price of NVDAON to USD is $ 203.46. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of NVIDIA?
The market cap for NVDAON is $ 3.44M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NVDAON?
The circulating supply of NVDAON is 16.88K USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NVDAON?
NVDAON achieved an ATH price of 211.44010192551124 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NVDAON?
NVDAON saw an ATL price of 164.59862286332267 USD.
What is the trading volume of NVDAON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NVDAON is $ 60.35K USD.
Will NVDAON go higher this year?
NVDAON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NVDAON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
