Nura Labs Logo

Nura Labs Price(NURA)

USD

Nura Labs (NURA) Live Price Chart

$0.001207
$0.001207$0.001207
+10.32%(1D)

NURA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Nura Labs (NURA) today is 0.001206 USD with a current market cap of -- USD. NURA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Nura Labs Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 60.25K USD
- Nura Labs price change within the day is +10.32%
- It has a circulating supply of -- USD

Get real-time price updates of the NURA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NURA price information.

NURA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Nura Labs for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.00011291+10.32%
30 Days$ +0.000706+141.20%
60 Days$ +0.000706+141.20%
90 Days$ +0.000706+141.20%
Nura Labs Price Change Today

Today, NURA recorded a change of $ +0.00011291 (+10.32%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nura Labs 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.000706 (+141.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nura Labs 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NURA saw a change of $ +0.000706 (+141.20%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nura Labs 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.000706 (+141.20%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

NURA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Nura Labs: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.00102
$ 0.00102$ 0.00102

$ 0.0016
$ 0.0016$ 0.0016

$ 0.002523
$ 0.002523$ 0.002523

-0.17%

+10.32%

+141.20%

NURA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

--
----

$ 60.25K
$ 60.25K$ 60.25K

--
----

What is Nura Labs (NURA)

Nura Labs is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Nura Labs investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NURA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Nura Labs on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Nura Labs buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Nura Labs Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nura Labs, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NURA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nura Labs price prediction page.

Nura Labs Price History

Tracing NURA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NURA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nura Labs price history page.

Nura Labs (NURA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Nura Labs (NURA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NURA token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Nura Labs (NURA)

Looking for how to buy Nura Labs? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Nura Labs on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NURA to Local Currencies

1 NURA to VND
31.73589
1 NURA to AUD
A$0.00184518
1 NURA to GBP
0.00088038
1 NURA to EUR
0.00103716
1 NURA to USD
$0.001206
1 NURA to MYR
RM0.00511344
1 NURA to TRY
0.0477576
1 NURA to JPY
¥0.17452026
1 NURA to RUB
0.09451422
1 NURA to INR
0.10360746
1 NURA to IDR
Rp19.77048864
1 NURA to KRW
1.6363611
1 NURA to PHP
0.0685611
1 NURA to EGP
￡E.0.0603603
1 NURA to BRL
R$0.00664506
1 NURA to CAD
C$0.00165222
1 NURA to BDT
0.14738526
1 NURA to NGN
1.86686388
1 NURA to UAH
0.05031432
1 NURA to VES
Bs0.124218
1 NURA to PKR
Rs0.34338438
1 NURA to KZT
0.62357436
1 NURA to THB
฿0.03940002
1 NURA to TWD
NT$0.03552876
1 NURA to AED
د.إ0.00442602
1 NURA to CHF
Fr0.0009648
1 NURA to HKD
HK$0.00945504
1 NURA to MAD
.د.م0.01096254
1 NURA to MXN
$0.022914
1 NURA to PLN
0.0044019

Nura Labs Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nura Labs, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nura Labs

Hot News

Sahara Airdrop+ on MEXC: Earn SAH from the AI Web3 Ecosystem

Sahara, a modular AI infrastructure built for Web3, is currently running its official Airdrop+ campaign on MEXC. From now until July 4, 2025, users can trade, refer friends, and complete basic tasks to earn SAH token rewards. With the token listing approaching and the clock ticking, this is your chance to engage early with one of the most promising AI crypto projects of the year. Whether you’re a casual spot trader, an active futures user, or a community builder, the Sahara Airdrop+ gives you multiple ways to participate and get rewarded. What is Sahara (SAH)? Sahara is a decentralised AI

June 25, 2025

Bombie Airdrop+ on MEXC: Earn 6M BOMB and 50K USDT from Telegram’s Viral GameFi Hit

Bombie (BOMB), the Telegram-native “shoot-to-earn” mini-game, has launched its Airdrop+ campaign exclusively on MEXC. Running from June 13 to June 27, 2025, the event invites users to trade, refer, and complete simple tasks to share 6,000,000 BOMB tokens and 50,000 USDT. With only a few days left, this is your final chance to earn BOMB before the campaign closes. Whether you’re exploring MEXC for the first time or already an active trader, the campaign offers something for everyone—from spot and futures trading tasks to referral bonuses and new-user rewards. What is Bombie (BOMB)? Bombie is a fast-paced, casual game where

June 25, 2025

Your First Trade Shouldn’t Cost You – Here’s Why Zero Fees Are Perfect for Beginners

Discover why zero fee trading matters for new crypto users. Learn how MEXC helps you overcome fear, build confidence, and start your crypto journey without paying trading fees.

June 25, 2025
View More

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

Calculator

Amount

NURA
NURA
USD
USD

1 NURA = 0.001206 USD

Trade

NURAUSDT
$0.001206
$0.001206$0.001206
-4.67%

Join MEXC Today

-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee