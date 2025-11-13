NUMINE (NUMI) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NUMINE (NUMI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NUMINE (NUMI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NUMINE (NUMI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 14.03M $ 14.03M $ 14.03M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 161.78M $ 161.78M $ 161.78M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 86.74M $ 86.74M $ 86.74M All-Time High: $ 0.14027 $ 0.14027 $ 0.14027 All-Time Low: $ 0.05706319497536665 $ 0.05706319497536665 $ 0.05706319497536665 Current Price: $ 0.08674 $ 0.08674 $ 0.08674 Learn more about NUMINE (NUMI) price Buy NUMI Now!

NUMINE (NUMI) Information NUMINE is on a mission to connect all the content in the world - games, videos, music, books, and more - to the blockchain world. NUMINE is on a mission to connect all the content in the world - games, videos, music, books, and more - to the blockchain world. Official Website: https://numine.io/ Whitepaper: https://docs.numine.io/ Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xa29C9a740De8194e4016747E9A04a84946ada0a5

NUMINE (NUMI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NUMINE (NUMI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NUMI tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NUMI tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NUMI's tokenomics, explore NUMI token's live price!

How to Buy NUMI Interested in adding NUMINE (NUMI) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NUMI, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NUMI on MEXC now! NUMINE (NUMI) Price History Analysing the price history of NUMI helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NUMI Price History now! NUMI Price Prediction Want to know where NUMI might be heading? Our NUMI price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NUMI token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!