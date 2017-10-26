NULS (NULS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NULS (NULS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NULS (NULS) Information NULS is a blockchain infrastructure for customizable services, driven by the global open-source community. Following the principles of pluggability, modularization and parallel expansion, NULS provides smart contracts, multi-chain mechanism and cross-chain consensus to reduce cost of development and usage, and to promote the application of blockchain in the commercial field and the interaction among chains. Official Website: https://nuls.io Whitepaper: https://docs.nuls.io Block Explorer: https://nulscan.io Buy NULS Now!

NULS (NULS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NULS (NULS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.75M $ 1.75M $ 1.75M Total Supply: $ 210.00M $ 210.00M $ 210.00M Circulating Supply: $ 113.32M $ 113.32M $ 113.32M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.25M $ 3.25M $ 3.25M All-Time High: $ 2.1725 $ 2.1725 $ 2.1725 All-Time Low: $ 0.01324560246211443 $ 0.01324560246211443 $ 0.01324560246211443 Current Price: $ 0.01548 $ 0.01548 $ 0.01548 Learn more about NULS (NULS) price

NULS (NULS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NULS (NULS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NULS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NULS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NULS's tokenomics, explore NULS token's live price!

