NSGP Governance Price Today

The live NSGP Governance (NSG) price today is ￡ 0.008586, with a 0.29% change over the past 24 hours. The current NSG to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.008586 per NSG.

NSGP Governance currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NSG. During the last 24 hours, NSG traded between ￡ 0.008561 (low) and ￡ 0.008621 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NSG moved +0.15% in the last hour and +0.24% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 6.22K.

NSGP Governance (NSG) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 6.22K￡ 6.22K ￡ 6.22K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 34.34M￡ 34.34M ￡ 34.34M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000 4,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of NSGP Governance is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 6.22K. The circulating supply of NSG is --, with a total supply of 4000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 34.34M.