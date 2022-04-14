SuiNS (NS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SuiNS (NS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SuiNS (NS) Information The Sui Name Service (SNS) revolutionizes digital identity by offering a seamless, decentralized, and user-friendly platform for managing domain names on the Sui blockchain. It provides a secure and immutable way to associate human-readable names with complex blockchain addresses, enhancing user experience and accessibility. Official Website: https://www.suins.io Block Explorer: https://suiscan.xyz/mainnet/coin/0x5145494a5f5100e645e4b0aa950fa6b68f614e8c59e17bc5ded3495123a79178::ns::NS/txs Buy NS Now!

SuiNS (NS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SuiNS (NS), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 23.17M $ 23.17M $ 23.17M Total Supply: $ 500.00M $ 500.00M $ 500.00M Circulating Supply: $ 197.72M $ 197.72M $ 197.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 58.60M $ 58.60M $ 58.60M All-Time High: $ 0.8 $ 0.8 $ 0.8 All-Time Low: $ 0.06997757451302891 $ 0.06997757451302891 $ 0.06997757451302891 Current Price: $ 0.11719 $ 0.11719 $ 0.11719 Learn more about SuiNS (NS) price

SuiNS (NS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SuiNS (NS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NS's tokenomics, explore NS token's live price!

How to Buy NS Interested in adding SuiNS (NS) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NS, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NS on MEXC now!

SuiNS (NS) Price History Analysing the price history of NS helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NS Price History now!

NS Price Prediction Want to know where NS might be heading? Our NS price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NS token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!