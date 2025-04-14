What is SuiNS (NS)

The Sui Name Service (SNS) revolutionizes digital identity by offering a seamless, decentralized, and user-friendly platform for managing domain names on the Sui blockchain. It provides a secure and immutable way to associate human-readable names with complex blockchain addresses, enhancing user experience and accessibility.

SuiNS is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your SuiNS investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NS staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about SuiNS on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your SuiNS buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

SuiNS Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SuiNS, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NS? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SuiNS price prediction page.

SuiNS Price History

Tracing NS's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NS's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SuiNS price history page.

How to buy SuiNS (NS)

Looking for how to buy SuiNS? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase SuiNS on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NS to Local Currencies

1 NS to VND ₫ 3,005.38161 1 NS to AUD A$ 0.1851918 1 NS to GBP ￡ 0.0879075 1 NS to EUR € 0.1019727 1 NS to USD $ 0.11721 1 NS to MYR RM 0.5168961 1 NS to TRY ₺ 4.4598405 1 NS to JPY ¥ 16.772751 1 NS to RUB ₽ 9.6639645 1 NS to INR ₹ 10.0753716 1 NS to IDR Rp 1,986.6098715 1 NS to KRW ₩ 166.4909445 1 NS to PHP ₱ 6.6786258 1 NS to EGP ￡E. 5.9753658 1 NS to BRL R$ 0.6868506 1 NS to CAD C$ 0.1617498 1 NS to BDT ৳ 14.2398429 1 NS to NGN ₦ 188.1372873 1 NS to UAH ₴ 4.8384288 1 NS to VES Bs 8.32191 1 NS to PKR Rs 32.877405 1 NS to KZT ₸ 60.6983706 1 NS to THB ฿ 3.9300513 1 NS to TWD NT$ 3.7987761 1 NS to AED د.إ 0.4301607 1 NS to CHF Fr 0.0949401 1 NS to HKD HK$ 0.9083775 1 NS to MAD .د.م 1.0853646 1 NS to MXN $ 2.3652978

SuiNS Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of SuiNS, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SuiNS What is the price of SuiNS (NS) today? The live price of SuiNS (NS) is 0.11721 USD . What is the market cap of SuiNS (NS)? The current market cap of SuiNS is $ 20.69M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NS by its real-time market price of 0.11721 USD . What is the circulating supply of SuiNS (NS)? The current circulating supply of SuiNS (NS) is 176.51M USD . What was the highest price of SuiNS (NS)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of SuiNS (NS) is 0.8 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SuiNS (NS)? The 24-hour trading volume of SuiNS (NS) is $ 358.30K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!