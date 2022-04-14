Nordek (NRK) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nordek (NRK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nordek (NRK) Information NORDEK strives to be the most business and consumer-friendly blockchain ecosystem for mainstream adoption of web3 payments. Official Website: https://nordek.io Whitepaper: https://nordek.io/NORDEK%20WHITEPAPER.pdf Block Explorer: https://nordekscan.com/ Buy NRK Now!

Nordek (NRK) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nordek (NRK), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 490.63K $ 490.63K $ 490.63K Total Supply: $ 2.10B $ 2.10B $ 2.10B Circulating Supply: $ 636.76M $ 636.76M $ 636.76M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.62M $ 1.62M $ 1.62M All-Time High: $ 0.16849 $ 0.16849 $ 0.16849 All-Time Low: $ 0.000356160403878966 $ 0.000356160403878966 $ 0.000356160403878966 Current Price: $ 0.0007705 $ 0.0007705 $ 0.0007705 Learn more about Nordek (NRK) price

Nordek (NRK) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nordek (NRK) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NRK tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NRK tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NRK's tokenomics, explore NRK token's live price!

