What is NEOPIN Token (NPT)

NEOPIN is a one-stop, non-custodial CeDeFi protocol for the secure use of crypto with regulatory frameworks while leveraging the benefits of both CeFi and DeFi. NEOPIN offers a range of DeFi services, including staking, swap and yield farming in various cryptocurrencies. In addition, NEOPIN is constantly working on innovative ideas that will allow users to use their assets in a variety of ways, including X2E (P2E, S2E, M2E) and NFT services. Ultimately, based on the stable security protocols and regulated environment, NEOPIN aims to become an open blockchain platform that bridges traditional finance and DeFi protocols for all users.

NEOPIN Token is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your NEOPIN Token investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check NPT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about NEOPIN Token on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your NEOPIN Token buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

NEOPIN Token Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as NEOPIN Token, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NPT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our NEOPIN Token price prediction page.

NEOPIN Token Price History

Tracing NPT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NPT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our NEOPIN Token price history page.

How to buy NEOPIN Token (NPT)

Looking for how to buy NEOPIN Token? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase NEOPIN Token on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NPT to Local Currencies

1 NPT to VND ₫ 2,182.0491 1 NPT to AUD A$ 0.134458 1 NPT to GBP ￡ 0.063825 1 NPT to EUR € 0.074037 1 NPT to USD $ 0.0851 1 NPT to MYR RM 0.375291 1 NPT to TRY ₺ 3.237204 1 NPT to JPY ¥ 12.176108 1 NPT to RUB ₽ 6.998624 1 NPT to INR ₹ 7.321153 1 NPT to IDR Rp 1,418.332766 1 NPT to KRW ₩ 121.052197 1 NPT to PHP ₱ 4.853253 1 NPT to EGP ￡E. 4.337547 1 NPT to BRL R$ 0.496984 1 NPT to CAD C$ 0.117438 1 NPT to BDT ৳ 10.338799 1 NPT to NGN ₦ 136.596563 1 NPT to UAH ₴ 3.512928 1 NPT to VES Bs 6.0421 1 NPT to PKR Rs 23.87055 1 NPT to KZT ₸ 44.069886 1 NPT to THB ฿ 2.855956 1 NPT to TWD NT$ 2.755538 1 NPT to AED د.إ 0.312317 1 NPT to CHF Fr 0.068931 1 NPT to HKD HK$ 0.659525 1 NPT to MAD .د.م 0.788026 1 NPT to MXN $ 1.708808

NEOPIN Token Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NEOPIN Token, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEOPIN Token What is the price of NEOPIN Token (NPT) today? The live price of NEOPIN Token (NPT) is 0.0851 USD . What is the market cap of NEOPIN Token (NPT)? The current market cap of NEOPIN Token is $ 17.49M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NPT by its real-time market price of 0.0851 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEOPIN Token (NPT)? The current circulating supply of NEOPIN Token (NPT) is 205.56M USD . What was the highest price of NEOPIN Token (NPT)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of NEOPIN Token (NPT) is 37.77 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEOPIN Token (NPT)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEOPIN Token (NPT) is $ 2.55K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

What is USDT (Tether)? A Complete Guide for Cryptocurrency Beginners For beginners entering crypto space, understanding USDT is crucial as it serves as a safe haven during market volatility and provides a familiar unit of account. This guide will explain everything you need to know about USDT, from its basic concept to its uses, benefits, and how to get started with it.

MEXC Lists WalletConnect (WCT) with Airdrop+ Event Offering 273,000 WCT & 50,000 USDT in Rewards MEXC will list WalletConnect Network (WCT) on April 15, 2025 (UTC), with Airdrop+ rewards totaling 273,000 WCT and 50,000 USDT for users!