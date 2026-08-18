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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Non-Playable Coin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Non-Playable Coin, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Technical Analysis Today

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Technical Analysis Today

The Non-Playable Coin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NPC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Non-Playable Coin's analysis below.

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.005188---4.13%-23.25%-24.43%
Know more about Non-Playable Coin Price

Non-Playable Coin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Non-Playable Coin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 18
Neutral 4
Buy 4
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:NeutralSell 4Neutral 4Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.005194
0.005191
R2
0.005191
0.005188
R1
0.005186
0.005186
PP
0.005183
0.005183
S1
0.005178
0.00518
S2
0.005175
0.005178
S3
0.00517
0.005175

Non-Playable Coin Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.02M
$0.06 M
$0.07 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Non-Playable Coin Capital Flow

Net InflowNPCUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-17-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-16-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-15-$0.01 M0.01
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.01

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Non-Playable Coin

Trade Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Non-Playable Coin price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NPC/USDT
$0.005188
$0.005188$0.005188
+1.34%
14.31M (USDT)
NPC/USDC
$0.005182
$0.005182$0.005182
+1.30%
11.15M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NPC-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NPC
NPC
USD
USD

1 NPC = 0.005188 USD