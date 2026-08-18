Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Technical Analysis Today The Non-Playable Coin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NPC's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Non-Playable Coin's analysis below. Sign Up

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.005188 -- -4.13% -23.25% -24.43%

Non-Playable Coin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Non-Playable Coin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 18 Neutral 4 Buy 4 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 4 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.005194 0.005191 R2 0.005191 0.005188 R1 0.005186 0.005186 PP 0.005183 0.005183 S1 0.005178 0.00518 S2 0.005175 0.005178 S3 0.00517 0.005175

Non-Playable Coin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.02M $0.06 M $0.07 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 3-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.00 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.00 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.00 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Non-Playable Coin Capital Flow Net Inflow NPCUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-17 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-15 -$0.01 M 0.01 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.01 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Non-Playable Coin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NPC / USDT $0.005188 $0.005188 $0.005188 +1.34% 14.31M (USDT) Trade NPC / USDC $0.005182 $0.005182 $0.005182 +1.30% 11.15M (USDT) Trade