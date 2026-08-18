Notcoin (NOT) Technical Analysis Today The Notcoin Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NOT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Notcoin's analysis below. Sign Up

Notcoin (NOT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.0003764 -- +4.78% +2.53% -22.54%

Notcoin Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Notcoin across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 9 Neutral 2 Buy 15 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0003757 0.0003757 R2 0.0003757 0.0003756 R1 0.0003756 0.0003756 PP 0.0003756 0.0003756 S1 0.0003755 0.0003755 S2 0.0003755 0.0003755 S3 0.0003754 0.0003755

Notcoin Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 8.59M $36.86 M $28.27 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.69 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.70 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.05M 7-Day Active Buys $1.68 M 7-Day Active Sells $1.63 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Notcoin Capital Flow Net Inflow NOTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-17 -$0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-16 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-15 -$0.02 M 0.00 2026-08-14 -$0.27 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Notcoin (NOT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Notcoin price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NOT / USDT $0.0003764 $0.0003764 $0.0003764 -3.08% 197.34M (USDT) Trade NOT / USDC $0.0003761 $0.0003761 $0.0003761 -3.16% 139.02M (USDT) Trade