Nomina (NOM) Technical Analysis Today The Nomina Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NOM's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nomina's analysis below. Sign Up

Nomina (NOM) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.001662 -- +1.83% +11.99% -23.94%

Nomina Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nomina across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 13 Neutral 3 Buy 10 Moving Averages : Sell Sell 10 Neutral 1 Buy 3 Technical Indicators : Buy Sell 3 Neutral 2 Buy 7 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.001661 0.00166 R2 0.00166 0.00166 R1 0.00166 0.00166 PP 0.001659 0.001659 S1 0.001659 0.001659 S2 0.001658 0.001659 S3 0.001658 0.001658

Nomina Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.25M $4.12 M $4.37 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $0.20 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.19 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.02M 7-Day Active Buys $0.31 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.30 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Nomina Capital Flow Net Inflow NOMUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.01 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.05 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.11 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.21 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.04 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Nomina (NOM) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nomina price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NOM / USDT $0.001662 $0.001662 $0.001662 +0.78% 36.67M (USDT) Trade