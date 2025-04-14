What is Nodle (NODL)

Nodle Cash (NODL) is the native token of the Nodle Network, with a maximum supply of 21 billion. It is a utility and governance token distributed every 6 seconds to the Nodle Network participants.

Nodle Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Nodle, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of NODL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Nodle price prediction page.

Nodle Price History

Tracing NODL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing NODL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Nodle price history page.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nodle What is the price of Nodle (NODL) today? The live price of Nodle (NODL) is 0.0006132 USD . What is the market cap of Nodle (NODL)? The current market cap of Nodle is $ 538.85K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NODL by its real-time market price of 0.0006132 USD . What is the circulating supply of Nodle (NODL)? The current circulating supply of Nodle (NODL) is 878.75M USD . What was the highest price of Nodle (NODL)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of Nodle (NODL) is 0.0477 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Nodle (NODL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Nodle (NODL) is $ 20.21K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

