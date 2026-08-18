Numeraire (NMR) Technical Analysis Today The Numeraire Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NMR's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Numeraire's analysis below. Sign Up

Numeraire (NMR) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $7.933 -- -6.30% -21.53% -13.61%

Numeraire Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Numeraire across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 10 Neutral 4 Buy 12 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 0 Buy 8 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 4 Neutral 4 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 7.9266 7.9253 R2 7.9253 7.9245 R1 7.9246 7.924 PP 7.9233 7.9233 S1 7.9226 7.9225 S2 7.9213 7.922 S3 7.9206 7.9213

Numeraire Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.11M $10.31 M $10.19 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.03 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.03 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.11 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.11 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Numeraire Capital Flow Net Inflow NMRUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 7.96 2026-08-17 -$0.04 M 8.06 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 8.12 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 8.17 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 8.08 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Numeraire (NMR) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Numeraire price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NMR / USDT $7.934 $7.934 $7.934 -1.53% 7.14K (USDT) Trade NMR / USDC $7.918 $7.918 $7.918 -1.50% 7.21K (USDT) Trade NMR / ETH $0.004186 $0.004186 $0.004186 -0.61% 590.60 (USDT) Trade