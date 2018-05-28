New Kind of Network (NKN) Tokenomics Discover key insights into New Kind of Network (NKN), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

New Kind of Network (NKN) Information NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info. Official Website: https://nkn.org/ Whitepaper: https://nkn.org/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/NKN_Whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://nscan.io/ Buy NKN Now!

New Kind of Network (NKN) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 21.87M
Total Supply: $ 1.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 790.73M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 27.66M
All-Time High: $ 1.479665
All-Time Low: $ 0.00641054097117
Current Price: $ 0.02766

New Kind of Network (NKN) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of New Kind of Network (NKN) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NKN tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NKN tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NKN's tokenomics, explore NKN token's live price!

