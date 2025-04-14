What is New Kind of Network (NKN)

NKN is the new kind of P2P network connectivity protocol & ecosystem powered by a novel public blockchain. NKN uses economic incentives to motivate Internet users to share network connection and utilize unused bandwidth to provide a decentralized data transmission network that can be used to build applications that requires real time data transmission, message delivery, content distribution, etc. NKN's open, efficient, and robust network infrastructure enables application developers to build the decentralized Internet so everyone can enjoy secure, low cost, and universally accessible connectivity. The main use cases for NKN are networking focused applications. For example: nCDN (new kind of Content Delivery Network) for faster video streaming; PubSub for chat/IM, IoT data streaming and control, real-time price info.

1 NKN to VND ₫ 451.2816 1 NKN to AUD A$ 0.027808 1 NKN to GBP ￡ 0.0132 1 NKN to EUR € 0.015312 1 NKN to USD $ 0.0176 1 NKN to MYR RM 0.077616 1 NKN to TRY ₺ 0.66968 1 NKN to JPY ¥ 2.51856 1 NKN to RUB ₽ 1.45112 1 NKN to INR ₹ 1.512896 1 NKN to IDR Rp 298.30504 1 NKN to KRW ₩ 24.99992 1 NKN to PHP ₱ 1.002848 1 NKN to EGP ￡E. 0.897248 1 NKN to BRL R$ 0.103136 1 NKN to CAD C$ 0.024288 1 NKN to BDT ৳ 2.138224 1 NKN to NGN ₦ 28.250288 1 NKN to UAH ₴ 0.726528 1 NKN to VES Bs 1.2496 1 NKN to PKR Rs 4.9368 1 NKN to KZT ₸ 9.114336 1 NKN to THB ฿ 0.590128 1 NKN to TWD NT$ 0.570416 1 NKN to AED د.إ 0.064592 1 NKN to CHF Fr 0.014256 1 NKN to HKD HK$ 0.1364 1 NKN to MAD .د.م 0.162976 1 NKN to MXN $ 0.355168

People Also Ask: Other Questions About New Kind of Network What is the price of New Kind of Network (NKN) today? The live price of New Kind of Network (NKN) is 0.0176 USD . What is the market cap of New Kind of Network (NKN)? The current market cap of New Kind of Network is $ 13.84M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NKN by its real-time market price of 0.0176 USD . What is the circulating supply of New Kind of Network (NKN)? The current circulating supply of New Kind of Network (NKN) is 786.53M USD . What was the highest price of New Kind of Network (NKN)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of New Kind of Network (NKN) is 1.479665 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of New Kind of Network (NKN)? The 24-hour trading volume of New Kind of Network (NKN) is $ 1.34M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

