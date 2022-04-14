NIRVANA (NIRVANA) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NIRVANA (NIRVANA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NIRVANA (NIRVANA) Information Nirvana is a decentralised game publisher built on Ethereum, specifically designed for community-centric games. Utilising blockchain technology, Nirvana establishes an expansive platform ecosystem by connecting points and digital assets from various platforms and games. Nirvana provides an SDK called Virtual Swift, which can be integrated into games or platforms. It enables communication beyond conventional point systems by facilitating the conversion of points into NFTs and operates temporary record servers to minimise risks related to service databases and security. Additionally, it supports easy processing within the integrated wallet system at each stage. Through these diverse components and functionalities, Nirvana enables point NFTization, VANA token exchange and usage, and interaction with various platforms. Official Website: https://nirvana-project.com/ Whitepaper: http://www.vana-project.com/VANA_WP_en.pdf Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xbc391E78B0EA0d1Db04890732742494e7FBFc118 Buy NIRVANA Now!

NIRVANA (NIRVANA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NIRVANA (NIRVANA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.38K $ 4.38K $ 4.38K All-Time High: $ 1.988 $ 1.988 $ 1.988 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.00000438 $ 0.00000438 $ 0.00000438 Learn more about NIRVANA (NIRVANA) price

NIRVANA (NIRVANA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NIRVANA (NIRVANA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NIRVANA tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NIRVANA tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NIRVANA's tokenomics, explore NIRVANA token's live price!

