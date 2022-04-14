Nimiq (NIM) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nimiq (NIM), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nimiq (NIM) Information Nimiq is a secure and censorship-resistant payment protocol, native to the web. By combining multiple payment networks via cross-chain atomic swaps, Nimiq is becoming the most widely accepted crypto in the world. Official Website: https://nimiq.com/ Whitepaper: https://nimiq.com/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://nimiq.watch Buy NIM Now!

Nimiq (NIM) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nimiq (NIM), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 9.72M $ 9.72M $ 9.72M Total Supply: $ 21.00B $ 21.00B $ 21.00B Circulating Supply: $ 13.29B $ 13.29B $ 13.29B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 15.35M $ 15.35M $ 15.35M All-Time High: $ 0.005965 $ 0.005965 $ 0.005965 All-Time Low: $ 0.000283365354978 $ 0.000283365354978 $ 0.000283365354978 Current Price: $ 0.000731 $ 0.000731 $ 0.000731 Learn more about Nimiq (NIM) price

Nimiq (NIM) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nimiq (NIM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NIM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NIM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NIM's tokenomics, explore NIM token's live price!

