Nil Token (NIL) Technical Analysis Today The Nil Token Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NIL's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nil Token's analysis below. Sign Up

Nil Token (NIL) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.04923 -- +31.38% +40.49% -8.14%

Nil Token Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nil Token across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 6 Neutral 4 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 0 Buy 13 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 5 Neutral 4 Buy 3 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.04935 0.04931 R2 0.04931 0.04927 R1 0.04924 0.04924 PP 0.0492 0.0492 S1 0.04913 0.04916 S2 0.04909 0.04913 S3 0.04902 0.04909

Nil Token Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.84M $6.38 M $7.22 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.02M 3-Day Active Buys $3.85 M 3-Day Active Sells $3.87 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.10M 7-Day Active Buys $9.47 M 7-Day Active Sells $9.57 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Nil Token Capital Flow Net Inflow NILUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 -$0.03 M 0.05 2026-08-17 -$0.11 M 0.05 2026-08-16 -$0.22 M 0.05 2026-08-15 $0.10 M 0.05 2026-08-14 -$0.08 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Nil Token (NIL) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nil Token price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NIL / USDT $0.04925 $0.04925 $0.04925 +3.44% 3.02M (USDT) Trade NIL / USDC $0.04925 $0.04925 $0.04925 +3.55% 1.99M (USDT) Trade