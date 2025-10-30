The live Netflix price today is 1090.18 USD. Track real-time NFLXON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NFLXON price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Netflix price today is 1090.18 USD. Track real-time NFLXON to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NFLXON price trend easily at MEXC now.

Netflix Logo

Netflix Price(NFLXON)

1 NFLXON to USD Live Price:

$1,090.15
$1,090.15$1,090.15
-1.12%1D
USD
Netflix (NFLXON) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:39:44 (UTC+8)

Netflix (NFLXON) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 1,088.3
$ 1,088.3$ 1,088.3
24H Low
$ 1,107.52
$ 1,107.52$ 1,107.52
24H High

$ 1,088.3
$ 1,088.3$ 1,088.3

$ 1,107.52
$ 1,107.52$ 1,107.52

$ 1,265.3897261967002
$ 1,265.3897261967002$ 1,265.3897261967002

$ 1,087.9411781803526
$ 1,087.9411781803526$ 1,087.9411781803526

-0.61%

-1.11%

-2.56%

-2.56%

Netflix (NFLXON) real-time price is $ 1,090.18. Over the past 24 hours, NFLXON traded between a low of $ 1,088.3 and a high of $ 1,107.52, showing active market volatility. NFLXON's all-time high price is $ 1,265.3897261967002, while its all-time low price is $ 1,087.9411781803526.

In terms of short-term performance, NFLXON has changed by -0.61% over the past hour, -1.11% over 24 hours, and -2.56% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Netflix (NFLXON) Market Information

No.2182

$ 999.72K
$ 999.72K$ 999.72K

$ 54.70K
$ 54.70K$ 54.70K

$ 999.72K
$ 999.72K$ 999.72K

917.02
917.02 917.02

917.02371506
917.02371506 917.02371506

ETH

The current Market Cap of Netflix is $ 999.72K, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.70K. The circulating supply of NFLXON is 917.02, with a total supply of 917.02371506. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 999.72K.

Netflix (NFLXON) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Netflix for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -12.348-1.11%
30 Days$ -115.41-9.58%
60 Days$ -9.82-0.90%
90 Days$ -9.82-0.90%
Netflix Price Change Today

Today, NFLXON recorded a change of $ -12.348 (-1.11%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Netflix 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -115.41 (-9.58%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Netflix 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NFLXON saw a change of $ -9.82 (-0.90%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Netflix 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -9.82 (-0.90%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Netflix (NFLXON)?

Check out the Netflix Price History page now.

What is Netflix (NFLXON)

Ondo is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the transition to an open economy by building the platforms, assets, and infrastructure that bring financial markets onchain.

Netflix is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Netflix investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NFLXON staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Netflix on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Netflix buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Netflix Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Netflix (NFLXON) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Netflix (NFLXON) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Netflix.

Check the Netflix price prediction now!

Netflix (NFLXON) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Netflix (NFLXON) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NFLXON token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Netflix (NFLXON)

Looking for how to buy Netflix? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Netflix on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

NFLXON to Local Currencies

1 Netflix(NFLXON) to VND
28,688,086.7
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to AUD
A$1,657.0736
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to GBP
817.635
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to EUR
937.5548
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to USD
$1,090.18
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MYR
RM4,578.756
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to TRY
45,754.8546
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to JPY
¥167,887.72
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to ARS
ARS$1,566,348.8204
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to RUB
87,476.0432
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to INR
96,677.1624
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to IDR
Rp18,169,659.3988
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to PHP
64,255.2092
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to EGP
￡E.51,456.496
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BRL
R$5,865.1684
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to CAD
C$1,515.3502
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BDT
133,285.4068
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to NGN
1,577,675.7906
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to COP
$4,258,515.625
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to ZAR
R.18,860.114
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to UAH
45,776.6582
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to TZS
T.Sh.2,685,167.849
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to VES
Bs238,749.42
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to CLP
$1,026,949.56
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to PKR
Rs308,564.5472
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to KZT
578,340.49
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to THB
฿35,365.4392
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to TWD
NT$33,490.3296
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to AED
د.إ4,000.9606
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to CHF
Fr872.144
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to HKD
HK$8,459.7968
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to AMD
֏417,364.5112
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MAD
.د.م10,095.0668
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MXN
$20,201.0354
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to SAR
ريال4,088.175
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to ETB
Br167,636.9786
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to KES
KSh140,862.1578
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to JOD
د.أ772.93762
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to PLN
3,990.0588
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to RON
лв4,785.8902
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to SEK
kr10,291.2992
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BGN
лв1,831.5024
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to HUF
Ft365,951.6224
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to CZK
22,926.4854
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to KWD
د.ك333.59508
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to ILS
3,543.085
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BOB
Bs7,533.1438
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to AZN
1,853.306
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to TJS
SM10,029.656
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to GEL
2,965.2896
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to AOA
Kz999,248.0862
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BHD
.د.ب410.99786
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BMD
$1,090.18
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to DKK
kr7,020.7592
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to HNL
L28,671.734
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MUR
49,679.5026
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to NAD
$18,860.114
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to NOK
kr10,978.1126
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to NZD
$1,896.9132
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to PAB
B/.1,090.18
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to PGK
K4,589.6578
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to QAR
ر.ق3,968.2552
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to RSD
дин.110,228.0998
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to UZS
soʻm13,134,695.7742
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to ALL
L91,171.7534
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to ANG
ƒ1,951.4222
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to AWG
ƒ1,951.4222
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BBD
$2,180.36
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BAM
KM1,831.5024
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BIF
Fr3,214,940.82
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BND
$1,406.3322
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BSD
$1,090.18
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to JMD
$174,308.8802
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to KHR
4,378,228.2908
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to KMF
Fr461,146.14
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to LAK
23,699,564.7434
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to LKR
රු331,861.6938
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MDL
L18,511.2564
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MGA
Ar4,888,694.174
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MOP
P8,721.44
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MVR
16,679.754
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MWK
MK1,892,672.3998
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to MZN
MT69,673.4038
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to NPR
रु154,652.9348
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to PYG
7,731,556.56
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to RWF
Fr1,584,031.54
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to SBD
$8,972.1814
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to SCR
15,120.7966
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to SRD
$42,124.5552
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to SVC
$9,539.075
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to SZL
L18,860.114
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to TMT
m3,826.5318
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to TND
د.ت3,207.30956
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to TTD
$7,380.5186
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to UGX
Sh3,798,187.12
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to XAF
Fr617,041.88
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to XCD
$2,943.486
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to XOF
Fr617,041.88
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to XPF
Fr112,288.54
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BWP
P14,608.412
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to BZD
$2,191.2618
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to CVE
$103,349.064
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to DJF
Fr194,052.04
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to DOP
$70,000.4578
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to DZD
د.ج141,690.6946
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to FJD
$2,463.8068
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to GNF
Fr9,479,115.1
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to GTQ
Q8,350.7788
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to GYD
$228,207.3794
1 Netflix(NFLXON) to ISK
kr135,182.32

For a more in-depth understanding of Netflix, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Official Netflix Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Netflix

How much is Netflix (NFLXON) worth today?
The live NFLXON price in USD is 1,090.18 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NFLXON to USD price?
The current price of NFLXON to USD is $ 1,090.18. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Netflix?
The market cap for NFLXON is $ 999.72K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NFLXON?
The circulating supply of NFLXON is 917.02 USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NFLXON?
NFLXON achieved an ATH price of 1,265.3897261967002 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NFLXON?
NFLXON saw an ATL price of 1,087.9411781803526 USD.
What is the trading volume of NFLXON?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NFLXON is $ 54.70K USD.
Will NFLXON go higher this year?
NFLXON might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NFLXON price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:39:44 (UTC+8)

Netflix (NFLXON) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
10-28 21:35:49Industry Updates
Some Solana ecosystem meme coins show significant gains today, CHILLHOUSE surges over 130% in a single day
10-28 14:23:33Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October return this year is temporarily reported at 0.39%, compared to the historical average return of 21.89%
10-27 21:40:25Industry Updates
CoinShares: Digital asset investment products saw net inflows of $921 million last week
10-27 16:29:31Industry Updates
ZEC Circulating Market Cap Approaches $6 Billion, Reaches new all-time high
10-26 23:17:37Industry Updates
Bitcoin Rebounds Past $113,000, Ethereum Breaks Through $4,000
10-26 19:10:22Industry Updates
Driven by "PING" going viral, x402 transaction count and trading addresses surge tens of times

Hot News

TokenInsight: MEXC Ranks Second in Global Spot Trading, Capturing 11% of Market Share in Q3 2025

October 30, 2025

MEXC Maintains Strong Financial Stability with Over 100% Proof of Reserve Across Major Assets

October 29, 2025

MEXC Loans Now Supports BTC as Collateral to Borrow USDT or USDC

October 29, 2025
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

