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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nexus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nexus, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Nexus (NEX) Technical Analysis Today

Nexus (NEX) Technical Analysis Today

The Nexus Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NEX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nexus's analysis below.

Nexus (NEX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.000001508---8.50%-11.71%+0.53%
Know more about Nexus Price

Nexus Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nexus across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 6
Neutral 4
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 0Neutral 0Buy 14
Technical Indicators:SellSell 6Neutral 4Buy 2
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.000001511
0.000001511
R2
0.000001511
0.00000151
R1
0.00000151
0.00000151
PP
0.00000151
0.00000151
S1
0.000001509
0.000001509
S2
0.000001509
0.000001509
S3
0.000001508
0.000001509

Nexus Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.45M
$1.08 M
$1.53 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.00 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.00 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.02 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.03 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Nexus Capital Flow

Net InflowNEXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-16-$0.03 M0.00
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.00
2026-08-14$0.01 M0.00

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Nexus

Trade Nexus (NEX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nexus price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NEX/USDC
$0.000001506
$0.000001506$0.000001506
+0.60%
35.47B (USDT)
NEX/USDT
$0.000001508
$0.000001508$0.000001508
+0.53%
38.02B (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NEX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NEX
NEX
USD
USD

1 NEX = 0.000001508 USD