Newton Protocol (NEWT) Technical Analysis Today The Newton Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NEWT's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Newton Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Newton Protocol (NEWT) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03577 -- -10.27% -19.35% -50.57%

Newton Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Newton Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Sell Sell 15 Neutral 6 Buy 5 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 12 Neutral 1 Buy 1 Technical Indicators : Neutral Sell 3 Neutral 5 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03571 0.03571 R2 0.03571 0.0357 R1 0.0357 0.0357 PP 0.0357 0.0357 S1 0.03569 0.03569 S2 0.03569 0.03569 S3 0.03568 0.03569

Newton Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume 0.16M $1.79 M $1.63 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.06 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.07 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.00M 7-Day Active Buys $0.08 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.09 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Newton Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow NEWTUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-17 $0.08 M 0.04 2026-08-16 -$0.01 M 0.04 2026-08-15 $0.04 M 0.04 2026-08-14 $0.02 M 0.04 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Newton Protocol (NEWT) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Newton Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NEWT / USDT $0.03577 $0.03577 $0.03577 -3.88% 1.54M (USDT) Trade