NEWMs mission is to create a music ecosystem that prioritizes the interests and aspirations of both musicians and their dedicated fanbase, fostering a vibrant and sustainable music industry for all. We empower artists by fractionalizing music rights with NFTs, enabling them to trade these digital assets within their community, thereby giving them more control over their creative work. By also including music distribution and royalty collection in our product we created a one-stop-shop solution, which solves bottlenecks of bringing RWAs on-chain. Official Website: https://newm.io Whitepaper: https://newm.io/whitepaper Block Explorer: https://cardanoscan.io/token/682fe60c9918842b3323c43b5144bc3d52a23bd2fb81345560d73f634e45574d

Market Cap: $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 9.74B Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.66M All-Time High: $ 0.00306 All-Time Low: $ 0.000212896807203877 Current Price: $ 0.0002732

Understanding the tokenomics of NEWM (NEWM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEWM tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEWM tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Analysing the price history of NEWM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

