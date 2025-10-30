The live Fortune Room price today is 0.000000000000000000025 USD. Track real-time NEWFRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NEWFRT price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Fortune Room price today is 0.000000000000000000025 USD. Track real-time NEWFRT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore NEWFRT price trend easily at MEXC now.

Fortune Room Logo

Fortune Room Price(NEWFRT)

1 NEWFRT to USD Live Price:

$0.000000000000000000025
$0.000000000000000000025$0.000000000000000000025
-30.55%1D
USD
Fortune Room (NEWFRT) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:39:37 (UTC+8)

Fortune Room (NEWFRT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000000000000000000999
$ 0.00000000000000000000999$ 0.00000000000000000000999
24H Low
$ 0.0000000000000000000652
$ 0.0000000000000000000652$ 0.0000000000000000000652
24H High

$ 0.00000000000000000000999
$ 0.00000000000000000000999$ 0.00000000000000000000999

$ 0.0000000000000000000652
$ 0.0000000000000000000652$ 0.0000000000000000000652

--
----

--
----

+64.47%

-30.55%

-99.98%

-99.98%

Fortune Room (NEWFRT) real-time price is $ 0.000000000000000000025. Over the past 24 hours, NEWFRT traded between a low of $ 0.00000000000000000000999 and a high of $ 0.0000000000000000000652, showing active market volatility. NEWFRT's all-time high price is --, while its all-time low price is --.

In terms of short-term performance, NEWFRT has changed by +64.47% over the past hour, -30.55% over 24 hours, and -99.98% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Fortune Room (NEWFRT) Market Information

--
----

$ 91.17K
$ 91.17K$ 91.17K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

BSC

The current Market Cap of Fortune Room is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 91.17K. The circulating supply of NEWFRT is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Fortune Room (NEWFRT) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Fortune Room for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000000000000000000109971-30.55%
30 Days$ -0.000000001099999999975-100.00%
60 Days$ -0.000079999999999999975-100.00%
90 Days$ -0.000079999999999999975-100.00%
Fortune Room Price Change Today

Today, NEWFRT recorded a change of $ -0.0000000000000000000109971 (-30.55%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Fortune Room 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.000000001099999999975 (-100.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Fortune Room 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NEWFRT saw a change of $ -0.000079999999999999975 (-100.00%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Fortune Room 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.000079999999999999975 (-100.00%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Fortune Room (NEWFRT)?

Check out the Fortune Room Price History page now.

What is Fortune Room (NEWFRT)

NEWFRT is the utility token for the Fortune Room game. It is used for participating in games, earning rewards, and future governance.

Fortune Room is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Fortune Room investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check NEWFRT staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Fortune Room on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Fortune Room buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Fortune Room Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Fortune Room (NEWFRT) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Fortune Room (NEWFRT) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Fortune Room.

Check the Fortune Room price prediction now!

Fortune Room (NEWFRT) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Fortune Room (NEWFRT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about NEWFRT token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy Fortune Room (NEWFRT)

Looking for how to buy Fortune Room? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Fortune Room on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

Fortune Room Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Fortune Room, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Fortune Room

How much is Fortune Room (NEWFRT) worth today?
The live NEWFRT price in USD is 0.000000000000000000025 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current NEWFRT to USD price?
The current price of NEWFRT to USD is $ 0.000000000000000000025. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Fortune Room?
The market cap for NEWFRT is -- USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of NEWFRT?
The circulating supply of NEWFRT is -- USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of NEWFRT?
NEWFRT achieved an ATH price of -- USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of NEWFRT?
NEWFRT saw an ATL price of -- USD.
What is the trading volume of NEWFRT?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for NEWFRT is $ 91.17K USD.
Will NEWFRT go higher this year?
NEWFRT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out NEWFRT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-10-30 20:39:37 (UTC+8)

