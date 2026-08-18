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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nesa, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Nesa, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About NES

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Nesa (NES) Technical Analysis Today

Nesa (NES) Technical Analysis Today

The Nesa Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NES's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Nesa's analysis below.

Nesa (NES) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.21082--+3.95%-6.51%+181.09%
Know more about Nesa Price

Nesa Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Nesa across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Sell
Sell 14
Neutral 4
Buy 8
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 11Neutral 2Buy 1
Technical Indicators:BuySell 3Neutral 2Buy 7
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.2106
0.2106
R2
0.2106
0.2105
R1
0.2105
0.2105
PP
0.2105
0.2105
S1
0.2104
0.2104
S2
0.2104
0.2104
S3
0.2103
0.2104

Nesa Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.88M
$6.08 M
$6.96 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.00M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.09 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.09 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.16 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.17 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Nesa Capital Flow

Net InflowNESUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18-$0.08 M0.21
2026-08-17$0.03 M0.23
2026-08-16-$0.02 M0.21
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.21
2026-08-14-$0.03 M0.21

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Nesa

Trade Nesa (NES) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nesa price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NES/USDT
$0.21082
$0.21082$0.21082
-7.07%
4.72M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NES-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NES
NES
USD
USD

1 NES = 0.21082 USD