Nesa Price Today

The live Nesa (NES) price today is ￡ 0.21323, with a 6.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current NES to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.21323 per NES.

Nesa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NES. During the last 24 hours, NES traded between ￡ 0.2102 (low) and ￡ 0.2373 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NES moved +0.02% in the last hour and +4.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 929.06K.

Nesa (NES) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) ￡ 929.06K￡ 929.06K ￡ 929.06K Fully Diluted Market Cap ￡ 213.23M￡ 213.23M ￡ 213.23M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Nesa is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 929.06K. The circulating supply of NES is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 213.23M.