Nesa Price(NES)
The live Nesa (NES) price today is ￡ 0.21323, with a 6.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current NES to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.21323 per NES.
Nesa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NES. During the last 24 hours, NES traded between ￡ 0.2102 (low) and ￡ 0.2373 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, NES moved +0.02% in the last hour and +4.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 929.06K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of Nesa is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 929.06K. The circulating supply of NES is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 213.23M.
+0.02%
-6.05%
+4.98%
+4.98%
Track the price changes of Nesa for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (GBP)
|Change (%)
|Today
|￡ -0.01002
|-6.05%
|30 Days
|￡ -0.01717
|-7.46%
|60 Days
|￡ +0.13823
|+184.30%
|90 Days
|￡ +0.13823
|+184.30%
Today, NES recorded a change of ￡ -0.01002 (-6.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01717 (-7.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, NES saw a change of ￡ +0.13823 (+184.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.13823 (+184.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nesa (NES)?
Check out the Nesa Price History page now.
This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Nesa recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.
Current overall sentiment in the NES market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;
|Indicator Dimension
|Model Conclusion
|Proportion/Threshold
|Quick Take
|KDJ
|Golden Cross
|K > D
|Short-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
|EMA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|StochRSI
|20‑80
|Neutral Zone
|Normal pace, no extreme signals.
|MACD
|Dead Cross
|DIF < DEA
|Bearish momentum emerging.
|BOLL (20,2)
|Middle < Price ≤ Upper
|Between middle and upper band
|Relatively strong, but not extreme.
|RSI (14)
|Neutral
|30‑70
|Within normal range, still has room.
|MA Group
|1‑2 Buy
|20‑40% Sell
|Majority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
|Pivot Point
|Price > R2
|Above R2
|Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.
NES_USDT is trading at 0.21196 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken through the R2 pivot point of 0.2113 and moved above the central support level of 0.2075. The short-term moving average group currently displays a bullish arrangement, while the long-term trend remains in an uptrend structure. The current price is situated near the upper boundary of the pivot zone, with short-term bullish-bearish divergence temporarily easing after the breakout. Overall market dynamics indicate a consolidation phase at higher levels. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, signaling a weakening of short-term upward momentum. The RSI remains within a neutral range, without exhibiting extreme overbought or oversold conditions, suggesting that bullish energy is becoming more evenly distributed. Meanwhile, both the KDJ and StochRSI indicators are trending lower, confirming ongoing short-term correction pressure. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, reflecting declining volatility, as prices oscillate around the middle band without strong directional momentum to sustain a sustained breakout. Near-term key reference levels include the R2 pivot point at 0.2113, approximately 0.3% away from the current price, serving as an immediate test level. Below this, the S1 pivot point at 0.2061 lies 2.7% below the current price, providing initial support. Further down, the S2 pivot point at 0.2037, located 3.9% beneath the current price, acts as a benchmark for deeper pullbacks. Lastly, the central pivot point at 0.2075, positioned 2.1% below the current price, serves as a critical threshold for assessing whether the prevailing trend will continue.
This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.
In 2040, the price of Nesa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.
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Nesa is a privacy-preserving, verifiable, decentralized AI execution layer. It allows users to run powerful AI models—language, vision, and beyond—across a globally distributed network of compute nodes, without trusting any single party. The models remain confidential, the data remains private, and the results are verifiable. Built as a lightweight Layer-1, Nesa supports on-chain verification of off-chain inference using their innovative cryptographic primitives.
For a more in-depth understanding of Nesa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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|Industry Updates
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