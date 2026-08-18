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The live Nesa price today is 0.21323 GBP.NES market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time NES to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!The live Nesa price today is 0.21323 GBP.NES market cap is -- GBP. Track real-time NES to GBP price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in United Kingdom!

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NES Price Info

What is NES

NES Whitepaper

NES Official Website

NES Tokenomics

NES Price Forecast

NES History

NES Buying Guide

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Nesa Price(NES)

1 NES to GBP Live Price:

￡0.1555995
￡0.1555995￡0.1555995
-6.05%1D
GBP
Nesa (NES) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:53:46 (UTC+8)

Nesa Price Today

The live Nesa (NES) price today is ￡ 0.21323, with a 6.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current NES to GBP conversion rate is ￡ 0.21323 per NES.

Nesa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- NES. During the last 24 hours, NES traded between ￡ 0.2102 (low) and ￡ 0.2373 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, NES moved +0.02% in the last hour and +4.98% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached ￡ 929.06K.

Nesa (NES) Market Information

--
----

￡ 929.06K
￡ 929.06K￡ 929.06K

￡ 213.23M
￡ 213.23M￡ 213.23M

--
----

1,000,000,000
1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000

BSC

The current Market Cap of Nesa is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of ￡ 929.06K. The circulating supply of NES is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is ￡ 213.23M.

Nesa Price History GBP

24-hour price change range:
￡ 0.2102
￡ 0.2102￡ 0.2102
24H Low
￡ 0.2373
￡ 0.2373￡ 0.2373
24H High

￡ 0.2102
￡ 0.2102￡ 0.2102

￡ 0.2373
￡ 0.2373￡ 0.2373

--
----

--
----

+0.02%

-6.05%

+4.98%

+4.98%

Nesa (NES) Price History GBP

Track the price changes of Nesa for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (GBP)Change (%)
Today￡ -0.01002-6.05%
30 Days￡ -0.01717-7.46%
60 Days￡ +0.13823+184.30%
90 Days￡ +0.13823+184.30%
Nesa Price Change Today

Today, NES recorded a change of ￡ -0.01002 (-6.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Nesa 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by ￡ -0.01717 (-7.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Nesa 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, NES saw a change of ￡ +0.13823 (+184.30%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Nesa 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by ￡ +0.13823 (+184.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Nesa (NES)?

Check out the Nesa Price History page now.

Analysis for Nesa

This analysis leverages AI models to evaluate Nesa recent price action, volume dynamics, and market sentiment. Real-time data processing highlights emerging trends and potential trading setups, supporting more informed and timely decisions.

Nesa market trend today: bullish or bearish?

Current overall sentiment in the NES market: bearish, bullish 45% | bearish 55%;

Indicator DimensionModel ConclusionProportion/ThresholdQuick Take
KDJGolden CrossK > DShort-term momentum warming up, temperature rising.
EMA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
StochRSI20‑80Neutral ZoneNormal pace, no extreme signals.
MACDDead CrossDIF < DEABearish momentum emerging.
BOLL (20,2)Middle < Price ≤ UpperBetween middle and upper bandRelatively strong, but not extreme.
RSI (14)Neutral30‑70Within normal range, still has room.
MA Group1‑2 Buy20‑40% SellMajority of MAs pointing down, bearish alignment.
Pivot PointPrice > R2Above R2Pricier than the recent "most expensive" range, in high territory.

NES_USDT is trading at 0.21196 on the 4-hour timeframe, having broken through the R2 pivot point of 0.2113 and moved above the central support level of 0.2075. The short-term moving average group currently displays a bullish arrangement, while the long-term trend remains in an uptrend structure. The current price is situated near the upper boundary of the pivot zone, with short-term bullish-bearish divergence temporarily easing after the breakout. Overall market dynamics indicate a consolidation phase at higher levels. The MACD indicator has formed a death cross, with the fast and slow lines diverging downward, signaling a weakening of short-term upward momentum. The RSI remains within a neutral range, without exhibiting extreme overbought or oversold conditions, suggesting that bullish energy is becoming more evenly distributed. Meanwhile, both the KDJ and StochRSI indicators are trending lower, confirming ongoing short-term correction pressure. Bollinger Bands have narrowed, reflecting declining volatility, as prices oscillate around the middle band without strong directional momentum to sustain a sustained breakout. Near-term key reference levels include the R2 pivot point at 0.2113, approximately 0.3% away from the current price, serving as an immediate test level. Below this, the S1 pivot point at 0.2061 lies 2.7% below the current price, providing initial support. Further down, the S2 pivot point at 0.2037, located 3.9% beneath the current price, acts as a benchmark for deeper pullbacks. Lastly, the central pivot point at 0.2075, positioned 2.1% below the current price, serves as a critical threshold for assessing whether the prevailing trend will continue.

This content is generated by AI based on historical and current market data. It is for informational purposes only and does not constitute any investment advice.

What factors influence Nesa's prices?

Nesa (NES) prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market demand and supply dynamics
2. Overall cryptocurrency market sentiment and Bitcoin trends
3. Trading volume and liquidity on exchanges
4. Project development updates and technological advancements
5. Partnership announcements and ecosystem growth
6. Regulatory news affecting crypto markets
7. Investor sentiment and speculation
8. Competition from similar blockchain projects
9. Token utility and adoption rates
10. Macroeconomic conditions and risk appetite

Why do people want to know Nesa's price today?

People want to know Nesa (NES) price today for several reasons: to make informed trading decisions, track their investment portfolio value, identify buying or selling opportunities, assess market trends, calculate potential profits or losses, and stay updated on their cryptocurrency holdings' worth in real-time.

Price Prediction for Nesa

Nesa (NES) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NES in 2030 is ￡ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Nesa (NES) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of Nesa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of ￡ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Nesa will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for NES price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking Nesa Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest Nesa in United Kingdom

Ready to get started with Nesa? Buying NES is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Nesa. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Nesa (NES) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Nesa will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Nesa (NES) Guide

What can you do with Nesa

Owning Nesa allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

  • Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Explore the MEXC Spot Market

    Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.

    Futures Trading

    Futures Trading

    Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.

  • MEXC Launchpool

    MEXC Launchpool

    Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.

    MEXC Pre-Market

    MEXC Pre-Market

    Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Nesa (NES) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Nesa (NES)

Nesa is a privacy-preserving, verifiable, decentralized AI execution layer. It allows users to run powerful AI models—language, vision, and beyond—across a globally distributed network of compute nodes, without trusting any single party. The models remain confidential, the data remains private, and the results are verifiable. Built as a lightweight Layer-1, Nesa supports on-chain verification of off-chain inference using their innovative cryptographic primitives.

Nesa Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Nesa, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Nesa Website
Block Explorer

Category :

Binance Alpha SpotlightEthereum EcosystemLayer 1 (L1)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nesa

Page last updated: 2026-08-18 12:53:46 (UTC+8)

Nesa (NES) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
02-11 14:20:00Industry Updates
Over the past 24 hours, CEX net outflow of 59,400 ETH
02-10 18:39:21On-chain Data
Yesterday, Bitcoin spot ETF saw a net inflow of $144.9 million, while Ethereum ETF recorded a net inflow of $57 million
02-04 11:04:00Industry Updates
Crypto Fear Index Drops to 14 Again, Market Remains in "Extreme Fear" Zone
02-04 00:48:00Industry Updates
$285 Million Liquidated Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
02-01 01:12:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin breaks below previous low of $80,600, hitting a new low since April 11, 2025
01-28 07:44:00Industry Updates
Dollar Index Hits Lowest Level Since February 2022, Crypto Market Continues Rally

Explore More about Nesa

NES USDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on NES with leverage. Explore NES USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.

Trade Nesa (NES) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Nesa price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NES/USDT
￡0.1555484
￡0.1555484￡0.1555484
-6.08%
4.23M (USDT)

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Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

NES-to-GBP Calculator

Amount

NES
NES
GBP
GBP

1 NES = 0.1556578 GBP