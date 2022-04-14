NEOT (NEOTECH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NEOT (NEOTECH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NEOT (NEOTECH) Information NeoTech leverages Smart City Technologies to scan and digitize physical structures, creating precise 3D models and point-cloud data. Through advanced AI Mapping, NeoTech crafts digital twins and immersive virtual experiences that redefine urban planning, game development, and more. By integrating blockchain technology, NeoTech bridges the gap between physical and digital ownership, enabling individuals and organizations to own and interact with environments and properties digitally like never before. Official Website: https://www.neotechai.com/ Whitepaper: https://neotechai.gitbook.io/neotechai Block Explorer: https://etherscan.io/token/0xd0e6d04c2f105344860d07912a857ad21204fc97 Buy NEOTECH Now!

NEOT (NEOTECH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NEOT (NEOTECH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 Total Supply: $ 250.00M $ 250.00M $ 250.00M Circulating Supply: $ 0.00 $ 0.00 $ 0.00 FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 85.75K $ 85.75K $ 85.75K All-Time High: $ 0.04439 $ 0.04439 $ 0.04439 All-Time Low: $ 0.00035377546828945 $ 0.00035377546828945 $ 0.00035377546828945 Current Price: $ 0.000343 $ 0.000343 $ 0.000343 Learn more about NEOT (NEOTECH) price

NEOT (NEOTECH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NEOT (NEOTECH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEOTECH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEOTECH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEOTECH's tokenomics, explore NEOTECH token's live price!

How to Buy NEOTECH Interested in adding NEOT (NEOTECH) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NEOTECH, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NEOTECH on MEXC now!

NEOT (NEOTECH) Price History Analysing the price history of NEOTECH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NEOTECH Price History now!

NEOTECH Price Prediction Want to know where NEOTECH might be heading? Our NEOTECH price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NEOTECH token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!