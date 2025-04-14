What is NEOT (NEOTECH)

NeoTech leverages Smart City Technologies to scan and digitize physical structures, creating precise 3D models and point-cloud data. Through advanced AI Mapping, NeoTech crafts digital twins and immersive virtual experiences that redefine urban planning, game development, and more. By integrating blockchain technology, NeoTech bridges the gap between physical and digital ownership, enabling individuals and organizations to own and interact with environments and properties digitally like never before.

NEOT Price Prediction

NEOT Price History

How to buy NEOT (NEOTECH)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEOT What is the price of NEOT (NEOTECH) today? The live price of NEOT (NEOTECH) is 0.00216 USD . What is the market cap of NEOT (NEOTECH)? The current market cap of NEOT is $ 0.00 USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEOTECH by its real-time market price of 0.00216 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEOT (NEOTECH)? The current circulating supply of NEOT (NEOTECH) is 0.00 USD . What was the highest price of NEOT (NEOTECH)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of NEOT (NEOTECH) is 0.04439 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEOT (NEOTECH)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEOT (NEOTECH) is $ 11.09K USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

