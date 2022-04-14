Neon EVM (NEON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Neon EVM (NEON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Neon EVM (NEON) Information Neon EVM is an Ethereum Virtual Machine operating as a smart contract on Solana.As a Solana Network Extension Neon EVM enables EVM dApps to seamlessly access Solana's liquidity and users without changing their existing code base. Official Website: https://neonevm.org/ Whitepaper: https://neonevm.org/whitepaper.pdf Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/NeonTjSjsuo3rexg9o6vHuMXw62f9V7zvmu8M8Zut44 Buy NEON Now!

Neon EVM (NEON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Neon EVM (NEON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 22.01M $ 22.01M $ 22.01M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 239.47M $ 239.47M $ 239.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 91.90M $ 91.90M $ 91.90M All-Time High: $ 0.5539 $ 0.5539 $ 0.5539 All-Time Low: $ 0.05373474191452677 $ 0.05373474191452677 $ 0.05373474191452677 Current Price: $ 0.0919 $ 0.0919 $ 0.0919 Learn more about Neon EVM (NEON) price

Neon EVM (NEON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Neon EVM (NEON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEON's tokenomics, explore NEON token's live price!

