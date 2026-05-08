What is NEKO about?

NEKO was born as the first meme coin on NEAR Protocol, filling a key role in the ecosystem. Meme coins are extremely effective at onboarding new users into crypto and this momentum will help bring mass adoption to NEAR Protocol. NEKO unites the NEAR ecosystem under a meme-powered force that the entire community can rally behind!

What makes NEKO unique?

Going beyond the memes, NEKO token powers the creator economy on NEAR Protocol. Professional content creators are rewarded in NEKO to make educational content about the NEAR ecosystem. NEKO introduced the Learn to Earn movement that rewards our audience for engaging with NEKO content. NEKO is the first on NEAR to build a tax in the token economics. There is a small 5% tax on NEKO when sold. Half of the tax is automatically burned, introducing a highly deflationary mechanic. The other half of the tax fee is deposited into the Fortune Cookie Vault and distributed back to the community.

What's the history of NEKO?

With over 22,000 unique holders, #3 out of the entire NEAR ecosystem, in just a few days after listing; it's clear the NEAR Community is all in on NEKO!

What is the current price of NEKO?

The live price of NEKO (NEKO) is £0.0000030094518220560000 GBP. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is NEKO positioned in the market?

NEKO currently sits at market rank #7475, supported by a market capitalization of £30081.97883796810000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of NEKO?

The circulating supply of NEKO is 10000000000.0 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of NEKO?

During the last 24 hours, NEKO traded within a range of £0.0000029651951776140000 (24-hour low) and £0.0000032012306146380000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is NEKO from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

NEKO reached an all-time high of £0.0009893351581786890000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is £0.0000029135624257650000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is NEKO trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is £--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for NEKO?

The current price movement of -2.63% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Near Protocol Ecosystem,Meme. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.