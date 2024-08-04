First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Information Neiro is like the little sister to Doge and the heir to her legacy. Adopted by the same woman that once owned Kabosu (the dog behind the Doge meme), Neiro carries forward the true spirit of memecoins and internet culture. Our Neiro was the first to deploy on Ethereum, and captured attention from Vitalik Buterin himself on August 4th, 2024, at 11:59:59pm UTC, the precise moment of the New Moon. Official Website: https://www.neiroeth.io/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/FkmodwcM4YULTKLNMo7VHs4HLPvm8iBVLJHTj9YhMr9h Buy NEIROCTO Now!

First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 166.85M $ 166.85M $ 166.85M Total Supply: $ 420.69B $ 420.69B $ 420.69B Circulating Supply: $ 420.68B $ 420.68B $ 420.68B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 166.85M $ 166.85M $ 166.85M All-Time High: $ 0.00310081 $ 0.00310081 $ 0.00310081 All-Time Low: $ 0.000002433929875167 $ 0.000002433929875167 $ 0.000002433929875167 Current Price: $ 0.00039661 $ 0.00039661 $ 0.00039661 Learn more about First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) price

First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NEIROCTO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NEIROCTO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NEIROCTO's tokenomics, explore NEIROCTO token's live price!

How to Buy NEIROCTO Interested in adding First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) to your portfolio?

First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Price History Analysing the price history of NEIROCTO helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NEIROCTO Price History now!

NEIROCTO Price Prediction Want to know where NEIROCTO might be heading? Our NEIROCTO price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NEIROCTO token's Price Prediction now!

