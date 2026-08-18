First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Technical Analysis Today The First Neiro on ETH Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NEIROCTO's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about First Neiro on ETH's analysis below. Sign Up

First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.00006246 -- -8.33% +3.94% -32.19%

First Neiro on ETH Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of First Neiro on ETH across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Neutral Sell 12 Neutral 6 Buy 8 Moving Averages : Neutral Sell 6 Neutral 1 Buy 7 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 6 Neutral 5 Buy 1 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.00006239 0.00006238 R2 0.00006238 0.00006238 R1 0.00006238 0.00006237 PP 0.00006237 0.00006237 S1 0.00006236 0.00006236 S2 0.00006235 0.00006235 S3 0.00006234 0.00006235

First Neiro on ETH Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -1.18M $15.21 M $16.40 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.20 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.19 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.47 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.46 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. First Neiro on ETH Capital Flow Net Inflow NEIROCTOUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.00 2026-08-14 $0.00 M 0.00 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade First Neiro on ETH (NEIROCTO) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live First Neiro on ETH price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NEIROCTO / USDT $0.00006246 $0.00006246 $0.00006246 -3.13% 955.42M (USDT) Trade