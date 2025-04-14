What is NEAR (NEAR)

NEARProtocol is a highly scalable basic protocol that ensures that DApps can run quickly enough on mobile devices. NEARProtocol allows developers to build mobile blockchain DApps and run them on the user's local machine, while providing developers with important information about DApps. Through state slicing, the number of nodes in the blockchain and the network is allowed to scale linearly, and the goal is 100kTPS based on 1 million mobile nodes. NEAR is used to pay for validators, which provide scarce computing and storage resources for the network.

NEAR Price Prediction

NEAR Price History

How to buy NEAR (NEAR)

NEAR to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NEAR What is the price of NEAR (NEAR) today? The live price of NEAR (NEAR) is 2.191 USD . What is the market cap of NEAR (NEAR)? The current market cap of NEAR is $ 2.54M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEAR by its real-time market price of 2.191 USD . What is the circulating supply of NEAR (NEAR)? The current circulating supply of NEAR (NEAR) is 1.16M USD . What was the highest price of NEAR (NEAR)? As of 2025-04-14 , the highest price of NEAR (NEAR) is 20.48 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of NEAR (NEAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of NEAR (NEAR) is $ 12.18M USD . You can discover more tradable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

