Node Pay (NC) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Node Pay (NC), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Node Pay (NC) Information Nodepay is an AI infrastructure platform specializing in real time data retrieval and reinforcement learning to optimize inference.Nodepay allows everyday users to provide unused internet bandwidth to power its network. Official Website: https://www.nodepay.ai/ Whitepaper: https://docs.nodepay.ai/ Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/B89Hd5Juz7JP2dxCZXFJWk4tMTcbw7feDhuWGb3kq5qE Buy NC Now!

Node Pay (NC) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Node Pay (NC), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.82M $ 3.82M $ 3.82M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 177.47M $ 177.47M $ 177.47M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 21.50M $ 21.50M $ 21.50M All-Time High: $ 0.375 $ 0.375 $ 0.375 All-Time Low: $ 0.017991677025894173 $ 0.017991677025894173 $ 0.017991677025894173 Current Price: $ 0.0215 $ 0.0215 $ 0.0215 Learn more about Node Pay (NC) price

Node Pay (NC) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Node Pay (NC) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NC tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NC tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NC's tokenomics, explore NC token's live price!

How to Buy NC Interested in adding Node Pay (NC) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NC, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NC on MEXC now!

Node Pay (NC) Price History Analysing the price history of NC helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NC Price History now!

NC Price Prediction Want to know where NC might be heading? Our NC price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NC token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!