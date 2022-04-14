NAWS.AI (NAWS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NAWS.AI (NAWS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NAWS.AI (NAWS) Information NAWS is a no-code platform for users to sell Web2, Web3 content, and DePIN vouchers. The P2P Crypto Payment system uses DEX AI aggregators for secure, low-cost payments, allowing users to choose tokens for transactions. Foundations and projects can onboard their tokens to grow their ecosystems. NAWS Quest rewards user activity with points convertible to tokens. NAWS tokens are used for content purchases, reducing transaction fees and subscriptions. As market share grows, token supply decreases. Liquidity pools with partner coins enhance liquidity and expand NAWS' influence in the crypto market. Official Website: NAWS.AI Whitepaper: https://drive.google.com/file/d/17Tenv4GwnRvx0PQaXm-q25NJp_EhIAg4/view?usp=sharing Block Explorer: https://bscscan.com/token/0x726a54e04f394b6e44e58a2d7cb0fec61361d10e Buy NAWS Now!

NAWS.AI (NAWS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Market Cap: $ 0.00
Total Supply: $ 10.00B
Circulating Supply: $ 0.00
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 2.10M
All-Time High: $ 0.002701
All-Time Low: $ 0.000080572106903211
Current Price: $ 0.00021006

NAWS.AI (NAWS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NAWS.AI (NAWS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAWS tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAWS tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAWS's tokenomics, explore NAWS token's live price!

