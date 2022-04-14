NAVI Protocol (NAVX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into NAVI Protocol (NAVX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

NAVI Protocol (NAVX) Information NAVI Protocol is the most trusted DeFi infrastructure on Sui with the leading Lending + LSDeFi platforms. Co-led by OKX Ventures, Hashed, and Dao5. NAVI Protocol has 220m TVL and 800k users since its launch. Official Website: https://www.naviprotocol.io/ Whitepaper: https://naviprotocol.gitbook.io/navi-protocol-developer-docs/ Block Explorer: https://suivision.xyz/coin/0xa99b8952d4f7d947ea77fe0ecdcc9e5fc0bcab2841d6e2a5aa00c3044e5544b5::navx::NAVX Buy NAVX Now!

NAVI Protocol (NAVX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for NAVI Protocol (NAVX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.79M $ 35.79M $ 35.79M Total Supply: $ 1.00B $ 1.00B $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 589.46M $ 589.46M $ 589.46M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 60.72M $ 60.72M $ 60.72M All-Time High: $ 0.2849 $ 0.2849 $ 0.2849 All-Time Low: $ 0.029139384042176107 $ 0.029139384042176107 $ 0.029139384042176107 Current Price: $ 0.06072 $ 0.06072 $ 0.06072 Learn more about NAVI Protocol (NAVX) price

NAVI Protocol (NAVX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of NAVI Protocol (NAVX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NAVX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NAVX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NAVX's tokenomics, explore NAVX token's live price!

How to Buy NAVX Interested in adding NAVI Protocol (NAVX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NAVX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NAVX on MEXC now!

NAVI Protocol (NAVX) Price History Analysing the price history of NAVX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NAVX Price History now!

NAVX Price Prediction Want to know where NAVX might be heading? Our NAVX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NAVX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!