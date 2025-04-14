What is Atlas Navi (NAVI)

Atlas Navi is the first Drive to Earn navigation app that uses A.I. and the smartphone camera to avoid traffic by detecting road conditions (closures, road work, potholes), accidents, traffic in each lane, available parking spaces, police vehicles and rerouting drivers. It features licensed 3D NFT vehicles and a Drive to Earn mechanism rewarding users for each mile driven. Atlas Navi has reached 750,000 downloads on iOS and Android over the past 2 years, with over 150,000 daily active users driving over 5,000,000 MILEs per day. With mass adoption and great utility for the token, Atlas Navi is one of the fastest-growing WEB3 app, revolutionising the navigation app space with A.I. and DePin hardware devices.

Atlas Navi Price Prediction

Atlas Navi Price History

How to buy Atlas Navi (NAVI)

NAVI to Local Currencies

Atlas Navi Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Atlas Navi, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

