Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Technical Analysis Today The Naoris Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NAORIS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Naoris Protocol's analysis below. Sign Up

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.03038 -- -4.92% -23.50% -10.28%

Naoris Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Naoris Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Strong Sell Sell 21 Neutral 5 Buy 0 Moving Averages : Strong Sell Sell 14 Neutral 0 Buy 0 Technical Indicators : Strong Sell Sell 7 Neutral 5 Buy 0 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.03058 0.03057 R2 0.03057 0.03056 R1 0.03056 0.03056 PP 0.03055 0.03055 S1 0.03054 0.03054 S2 0.03053 0.03054 S3 0.03052 0.03053

Naoris Protocol Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -0.29M $4.46 M $4.75 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 3-Day Active Buys $0.07 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.06 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference 0.01M 7-Day Active Buys $0.26 M 7-Day Active Sells $0.26 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. Naoris Protocol Capital Flow Net Inflow NAORISUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live Naoris Protocol price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume NAORIS / USDT $0.03043 $0.03043 $0.03043 -2.09% 2.47M (USDT) Trade