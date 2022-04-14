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MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Naoris Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on Naoris Protocol, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

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Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Technical Analysis Today

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Technical Analysis Today

The Naoris Protocol Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into NAORIS's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about Naoris Protocol's analysis below.

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.03038---4.92%-23.50%-10.28%
Know more about Naoris Protocol Price

Naoris Protocol Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of Naoris Protocol across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Strong Sell
Sell 21
Neutral 5
Buy 0
Moving Averages:Strong SellSell 14Neutral 0Buy 0
Technical Indicators:Strong SellSell 7Neutral 5Buy 0
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.03058
0.03057
R2
0.03057
0.03056
R1
0.03056
0.03056
PP
0.03055
0.03055
S1
0.03054
0.03054
S2
0.03053
0.03054
S3
0.03052
0.03053

Naoris Protocol Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-0.29M
$4.46 M
$4.75 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.07 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.06 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
0.01M
7-Day Active Buys
$0.26 M
7-Day Active Sells
$0.26 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Naoris Protocol Capital Flow

Net InflowNAORISUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about Naoris Protocol

Trade Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live Naoris Protocol price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
NAORIS/USDT
$0.03043
$0.03043$0.03043
-2.09%
2.47M (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

NAORIS-to-USD Calculator

Amount

NAORIS
NAORIS
USD
USD

1 NAORIS = 0.03038 USD