Namada is the Composable Privacy Layer of the Multichain. It is a proof-of-stake layer-1 blockchain that protects users’ personal data by providing a shielded asset hub and enabling shielded cross-chain transactions. Namada is capable of supporting any asset and can be used to retrofit data protection to existing chains, dapps, tokens, and NFTs. Primarily built in Rust, Namada uses CometBFT consensus and the IBC (Inter-Blockchain Communication) protocol for multichain interoperability, but can be upgraded to support additional ecosystems beyond IBC. By leveraging advanced cryptographic standards like zk-SNARKs and its potential for interoperability, Namada positions itself as a useful cryptographic primitive for users to protect their on-chain data while interoperating with a wide variety of other blockchains and protocols.
Understanding the tokenomics of NAM (NAM) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of NAM tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many NAM tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Analysing the price history of NAM helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.
