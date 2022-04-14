Nabox (NABOX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Nabox (NABOX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Nabox (NABOX) Information Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure. Official Website: https://nabox.io Whitepaper: https://nabox.gitbook.io/naboxwallet/v/english/ Block Explorer: https://nulscan.io/ Buy NABOX Now!

Nabox (NABOX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Nabox (NABOX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 669.86K $ 669.86K $ 669.86K Total Supply: $ 1.00T $ 1.00T $ 1.00T Circulating Supply: $ 208.61B $ 208.61B $ 208.61B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 3.21M $ 3.21M $ 3.21M All-Time High: $ 0.0003789 $ 0.0003789 $ 0.0003789 All-Time Low: $ 0.000001572508954823 $ 0.000001572508954823 $ 0.000001572508954823 Current Price: $ 0.000003211 $ 0.000003211 $ 0.000003211 Learn more about Nabox (NABOX) price

Nabox (NABOX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Nabox (NABOX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of NABOX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many NABOX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand NABOX's tokenomics, explore NABOX token's live price!

How to Buy NABOX Interested in adding Nabox (NABOX) to your portfolio? MEXC supports various methods to buy NABOX, including credit cards, bank transfers, and peer-to-peer trading. Whether you're a beginner or pro, MEXC makes crypto buying easy and secure. Learn How to Buy NABOX on MEXC now!

Nabox (NABOX) Price History Analysing the price history of NABOX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore NABOX Price History now!

NABOX Price Prediction Want to know where NABOX might be heading? Our NABOX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See NABOX token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!