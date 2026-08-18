MYX Finance (MYX) Technical Analysis Today The MYX Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MYX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MYX Finance's analysis below. Sign Up

MYX Finance (MYX) Price Change Current Price 24H 7 Days 30 Days 90 Days $0.07183 -- -0.57% -6.96% -60.18%

MYX Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MYX Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

1m 5m 15m 30m 1H 4H 8H 1D 1W Strong Sell Sell Neutral Buy Strong Buy Buy Sell 8 Neutral 2 Buy 16 Moving Averages : Strong Buy Sell 1 Neutral 1 Buy 12 Technical Indicators : Sell Sell 7 Neutral 1 Buy 4 Pivot Points Moving Averages Technical Indicators Name Classic Fibonacci R3 0.0723 0.07229 R2 0.07229 0.07229 R1 0.07229 0.07229 PP 0.07228 0.07228 S1 0.07228 0.07228 S2 0.07227 0.07228 S3 0.07227 0.07227

MYX Finance Market Signals Current Net Open Order Volume -2.23M $5.75 M $7.97 M Pending Buys (USDT) Pending Sells (USDT) 3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.05M 3-Day Active Buys $0.47 M 3-Day Active Sells $0.52 M 7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference -0.07M 7-Day Active Buys $2.62 M 7-Day Active Sells $2.69 M The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing. MYX Finance Capital Flow Net Inflow MYXUSDT Price History Net Inflow Price 2026-08-18 $0.00 M 0.07 2026-08-17 $0.00 M 0.07 2026-08-16 $0.00 M 0.07 2026-08-15 $0.00 M 0.07 2026-08-14 -$0.01 M 0.07 The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Trade MYX Finance (MYX) Markets on MEXC Explore spot and futures markets, view live MYX Finance price, volume, and trade directly. Pairs Price 24H Change 24H Volume MYX / USDT $0.07193 $0.07193 $0.07193 -1.15% 1.38M (USDT) Trade MYX / USDC $0.07189 $0.07189 $0.07189 -1.03% 731.70K (USDT) Trade