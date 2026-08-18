Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesSNDKEarnEvent CentreRewards Hub
More
$1,000,000 TradFi Gala
Sign Up
MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MYX Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!MEXC AI's advanced analytics deliver daily updates on MYX Finance, including technical analysis and investment opportunities. Get the latest daily insights now!

More About MYX

MYX Price Info

What is MYX

MYX Whitepaper

MYX Official Website

MYX Tokenomics

MYX Price Forecast

MYX History

MYX Buying Guide

MYX-to-Fiat Currency Converter

MYX Spot

MYX USDT-M Futures

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

MYX Finance (MYX) Technical Analysis Today

MYX Finance (MYX) Technical Analysis Today

The MYX Finance Analysis page provides AI-generated insights into MYX's daily performance, price trends, and key technical indicators. It highlights potential market movements, trading opportunities, and notable technical patterns. Learn more about MYX Finance's analysis below.

MYX Finance (MYX) Price Change

Current Price24H7 Days30 Days90 Days
$0.07183---0.57%-6.96%-60.18%
Know more about MYX Finance Price

MYX Finance Technical Indicators

Technical analysis looks at price action and common indicators to understand trend and momentum. Below is an automated snapshot of MYX Finance across multiple timeframes, summarising the current technical bias and what the chart is signalling next. This is a technical read—not a guaranteed forecast, so please do your own research and manage risk appropriately.

Strong SellSellNeutralBuyStrong Buy
Buy
Sell 8
Neutral 2
Buy 16
Moving Averages:Strong BuySell 1Neutral 1Buy 12
Technical Indicators:SellSell 7Neutral 1Buy 4
Name
Classic
Fibonacci
R3
0.0723
0.07229
R2
0.07229
0.07229
R1
0.07229
0.07229
PP
0.07228
0.07228
S1
0.07228
0.07228
S2
0.07227
0.07228
S3
0.07227
0.07227

MYX Finance Market Signals

Current Net Open Order Volume
-2.23M
$5.75 M
$7.97 M
Pending Buys (USDT)
Pending Sells (USDT)
3-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.05M
3-Day Active Buys
$0.47 M
3-Day Active Sells
$0.52 M
7-Day Active Buy-Sell Difference
-0.07M
7-Day Active Buys
$2.62 M
7-Day Active Sells
$2.69 M

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

MYX Finance Capital Flow

Net InflowMYXUSDT Price
HistoryNet InflowPrice
2026-08-18$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-17$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-16$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-15$0.00 M0.07
2026-08-14-$0.01 M0.07

The above data is compiled from public market information and is for reference only. MEXC does not provide financial advisory services. Please consult a professional before investing.

Explore More about MYX Finance

Trade MYX Finance (MYX) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live MYX Finance price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
MYX/USDT
$0.07193
$0.07193$0.07193
-1.15%
1.38M (USDT)
MYX/USDC
$0.07189
$0.07189$0.07189
-1.03%
731.70K (USDT)

Disclaimer

The information provided in this material does not constitute investment, tax, legal, financial, accounting, or any other professional advice, nor does it serve as a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any assets. MEXC Learn provides this content for informational purposes only and does not offer investment advice. Please ensure you fully understand the risks involved and exercise caution when investing. MEXC is not responsible for users' investment decisions.

MYX-to-USD Calculator

Amount

MYX
MYX
USD
USD

1 MYX = 0.07183 USD