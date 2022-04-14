Mythos (MYTH) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Mythos (MYTH), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Mythos (MYTH) Information Mythos aims to democratize the gaming world and allow for players and creators to participate in the value chain. It is grounded in the support of multi-chain ecosystems, unified marketplaces, decentralized financial systems, decentralized governance mechanisms and multi-token game economies. Official Website: http://mythos.foundation/ Block Explorer: https://explorer.mythical.market/dashboard

Mythos (MYTH) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mythos (MYTH), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 93.61M Total Supply: -- Circulating Supply: $ 850.96M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- All-Time High: $ 0.9286 All-Time Low: $ 0.09889022033220343 Current Price: $ 0.11

Mythos (MYTH) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Mythos (MYTH) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MYTH tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MYTH tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Mythos (MYTH) Price History Analysing the price history of MYTH helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis.

